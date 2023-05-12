Scenic Regional Library branches will hold their spring Book Sale next week.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, library patrons can shop for books, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, records and cassette tapes for $1 or less.