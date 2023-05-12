Scenic Regional Library branches will hold their spring Book Sale next week.
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, library patrons can shop for books, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes, records and cassette tapes for $1 or less.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell said each branch usually brings in $900 to $2,000 which goes to help support programming, displays and other needs for the libraries. He said this is the 11th year of the Book Sale.
All branches are still accepting donations for the sale.
Volunteers are needed to assist during the sale, as well as from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to set up, and from 1 to 6 p.m. the Monday after to clean up. All volunteers will receive a $5 sale voucher for each hour worked.
For more information, call 636-583-0652.