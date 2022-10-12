Level 9 Heating and Cooling is expanding and moving.
The HVAC contractor — which has added five employees to its staff of 25 in the past year — has outgrown its facility at 2132 Highway A and plans to move into a building at 400 M.E. Frick Drive currently occupied by First Student in Washington’s Schulze Industrial Park. The move will take place in 2023, after the transportation company moves to a new building, according to Level 9 Owner Kyle Brittingham.
First Student, which is based in Cincinnati, has plans to move its satellite office to a new facility behind The Competitive Edge off of Hi-Line Drive in Union, according to previous reporting. First Student provides student transportation to the Washington and Union R-XI school districts.
Brittingham said Level 9’s new space will make room for the Washington company with minimal need for changes. Moving from two stories to one level will give forklifts more maneuverability and Brittingham said demand has driven expansion.
With increased demand and inflated costs comes increased revenue, though Brittingham did not say by how much Level 9 had grown or how much the company paid for First Student’s building.
He said refrigerant had increased in price by 500 percent in the past two years and “At any given time there’s more broken air conditioners than there are guys to fix it.”
Additionally, he said the bigger building would provide room for training.
“The technology that’s used in our industry is evolving rapidly,” Brittingham said. “A lot of the air conditioners that are meeting and exceeding the new efficiency regulations, they look more like a computer than they do a traditional air conditioner heat pump. So for us, there is a lot of technology and different things that we’re leveraging to be able to train people coming into the trades and then also our existing technicians to be able to develop their skills.”
Level 9 was established in 2018 after a merger of Washington’s Jim’s Heating and Cooling, owned by Dan Haire, and other businesses.
The Washington City Council is considering plans for a homeless shelter operated by Life’s River at the building on Highway A currently occupied by Level 9, which is owned by Greg Hoberock.