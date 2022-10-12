Level 9 Heating and Cooling is expanding and moving.

The HVAC contractor — which has added five employees to its staff of 25 in the past year — has outgrown its facility at 2132 Highway A and plans to move into a building at 400 M.E. Frick Drive currently occupied by First Student in Washington’s Schulze Industrial Park. The move will take place in 2023, after the transportation company moves to a new building, according to Level 9 Owner Kyle Brittingham.

