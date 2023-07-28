Level 9 owner Kyle Brittingham
Buy Now

Kyle Brittingham, Washington area resident and owner of Level 9 Heating & Cooling.

 Submitted Photo.

Level 9 Heating & Cooling has announced the addition of plumbing services to its portfolio, making the local business “a one-stop-shop for residential and commercial property needs,” the company said in a news release.

The new plumbing division will offer repairs, maintenance, drain cleaning, pipe and sewer line solutions, water heater services and fixture installations. With a team of licensed plumbers and HVAC professionals, Level 9 said it guarantees top-notch workmanship and professionalism, adding that the expansion aligns with the company’s mission to provide comprehensive home solutions and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.