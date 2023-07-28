Level 9 Heating & Cooling has announced the addition of plumbing services to its portfolio, making the local business “a one-stop-shop for residential and commercial property needs,” the company said in a news release.
The new plumbing division will offer repairs, maintenance, drain cleaning, pipe and sewer line solutions, water heater services and fixture installations. With a team of licensed plumbers and HVAC professionals, Level 9 said it guarantees top-notch workmanship and professionalism, adding that the expansion aligns with the company’s mission to provide comprehensive home solutions and unparalleled customer satisfaction.
“We are thrilled to extend our expertise to include plumbing services,” said Kyle Brittingham, Washington area resident and owner of Level 9. “This aligns perfectly with our mission to be the preferred choice for home comfort and maintenance. Plumbing and HVAC systems are designed to work seamlessly together after all. Now our community can receive the same great service for plumbing that everyone has come to expect from Level 9.”
With locations in Washington and St. Louis, Level 9 Heating & Cooling said it remains committed to excellence and aims to solidify its position as the go-to company for home solutions in the area. For more information, visit level9hvac.com/ or call 636-238-8427.
