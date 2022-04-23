On Tuesday during the Washington School Board’s reorganization meeting, a new president and vice president were unanimously elected.
The only nominations for their respective positions, Dan Leslie will serve as president for the next year and Kevin Blackburn will be vice president.
Leslie said he is grateful to his fellow members for electing him and said that in his new role he will draw on his prior experience as president of the EMS advisory board at East Central College and as secretary of the Meramec Ambulance District Board.
“(John Freitag) did a fantastic job and so I’m just following in those footsteps and hope to do as good a job as he did,” Leslie said.
Freitag will remain on the board; his term expires in 2024. Blackburn’s seat also is up for reelection in 2024, and Leslie’s first three-year stint as a director will end with his presidency next year.
Blackburn, who served as board president for two terms starting in 2018, said his approach to board meetings as vice president won’t change much, but he would like to have an increased focus on engaging with parents.
“I want them to know that we do hear and see what they’re saying in our emails or our messages because I don’t think that is something that many felt was being done over the years,” he said.
Additionally, new board members Kelly Brinkmann and Dr. Frank Wood were sworn in Tuesday at their first board meeting since being elected April 5. They each will serve a three-year term.
Julie Bell was reelected board secretary Tuesday and Robin Kluesner board treasurer.