Dakota Gunner Durbin, 27, Leslie, is facing several charges from an incident back in August of 2018.
Durbin has been charged with kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, two counts of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree rape or attempted rape, according to online court records.
A sworn statement said Durbin persuaded the victim to get in his vehicle by claiming they needed to visit his mother. The victim’s name is not disclosed in court records due to the nature of the crime.
After Durbin began driving he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed while yelling at the victim to open the car door. When the victim did not, Durbin began to hit the victim with back of his hand.
Durbin stopped the vehicle and yelled at the victim to walk home. After the victim refused to leave the vehicle, Durbin exited the vehicle and sexually assaulted the victim.
Durbin was previously found guilty of possession and drug charges and assault.
Durbin is scheduled to go before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Dale Williams Thursday, Feb. 4, at 12:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail on a $150,000 bond.