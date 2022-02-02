State Rep. Kent Haden, a Republican from Mexico, is sponsoring legislation that would prevent municipalities from enacting bans on dogs based on their breed.
House Bill 1588, if passed and signed by the governor, would “preempt(s) the entire field of legislation touching in any way the control or regulation of specific breeds of dogs,” but would still allow a town to prohibit dogs from running at large, and to regulate and control them “so long as the ordinance, order, policy, or regulation is not breed specific.”
These breed-specific bans tend to be enacted on dog breeds that are viewed as more aggressive, such as pit bulls or rottweilers.
Haden believes cities and counties should be able to control vicious dogs, but that shouldn’t have anything to do with the breed of the dog.
He said the Missouri Humane Society asked him to introduce this legislation. A veterinarian, Haden said his own professional experience led him to take this position.
“I’ve experienced vicious dogs in all breeds from Chihuahuas to Dobermanns and Great Danes,” he said. “Vicious dogs come in all breeds.”
In addition to the humane society, the legislation is supported by the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, the Farm Bureau and Missouri Dog Breeders.
“There are very sad cases, where somebody is mauled by dogs, and those are tragic,” he said. “But in my experience, as a veterinarian, that is really not a breed-specific problem.”
Breed-specific bans, he said, contribute to certain dog breeds not being adopted at shelters and sometimes being euthanized.
“Go online to several humane societies, and look at how many dogs are up for adoption and the number of pit bulls there are,” he said. “It’s really disproportionate to the number of pit bulls. ... And part of that is because of breed-biased locations. So this (legislation), in my opinion, keeps a good dog from being put down because of a bad rap.”
State Rep. Ron Hicks, R-St. Charles County, has sponsored similar legislation that also bans breed-specific regulations, and Haden said the two have been coordinating to get the legislation passed.