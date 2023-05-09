Franklin County’s two new state House members were busy in the final days of their first legislative session.
“It’s nuts,” Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, said in between votes Tuesday morning. “But it’s normal here for this part of the process. ... We are getting ready to do all of the heavy lifting here at the end of the session, like (what) always happens.”
State Rep. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, saw his first session in Jefferson City as both an “eye opening” and learning experience.
“A very good experience and opportunity to see how government works from this side of the spectrum,” he said. “It appears that there are going to be good beneficial things that are passed, and there are a lot of good hardworking people, not only the representatives but the people behind the scenes.”
Lawmakers approved a $50.7 billion budget last week that increases funding for higher education, provides a 20-percent raise to highway patrol troopers and provides money for Interstate 70 to be increased to three lanes in each direction.
“Obviously, we’re still waiting on the line item veto from the governor and his signature, but that is the agreed upon budget between the House and the Senate,” Banderman said.
On his Facebook page, Banderman also points out items in the budget like $100 million for improvements to rural lettered highways and that the minimum salary for teachers will increase to $38,000.
On Tuesday morning, the House approved House Joint Resolution 43, which would let Missouri voters decide if the threshold for changing the state constitution should be more than 57 percent of voters, an increase from the current 50 percent requirement. Some initially wanted to create a 60 percent requirement for amendments to be approved.
“It is a compromise and it is a good bill,” Marquart said, pointing out that 57 percent, or four-sevenths, is the same requirement to pass a school bond in Missouri. “It will help protect our constitution in the state of Missouri. ... You want the people to have their say, but you also want to protect the constitution. I think this will be a good step to further protect the constitution.”
Banderman voted for the bill, though he said he would have preferred an earlier version that required a constitutional amendment be approved by more than 50 percent of all Missouri voters, plus more than half of voters in all the state’s Congressional districts.
Both Banderman and Marquart supported a bill providing tax breaks to seniors that passed the House 154-2 on Monday. If signed by Gov. Mike Parson, counties would have the ability to freeze property tax rates for people ages 65 and older. It would also eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits.
Both Banderman and Marquart still have hope for the first bills they filed to be approved in some form.
Banderman’s first bill would allow the board of state’s six consolidated multicounty library districts, including Scenic Regional Library, to change the dates of their fiscal year, if passed. They are now required by an early 1970s law to have a fiscal year of July 1 to June 30.
That bill has now been embedded into Senate Bill 155, which deals with numerous legislative and administrative agencies. While the bill is still alive, Banderman said it is still several steps away from passage.
“I’m not sure that’s going to get across the line,” he said. “I would say the likelihood is not very good, but nothing’s dead until 6 o’clock on Friday night.”
Marquart’s bill, which establishes minimum fees for some Missouri State Highway Patrol records requests, is now part of Senate Bill 28, a larger bill dealing with highway patrol records.
“In reality it’s very close, and, hopefully, today, they will pass it out of the Senate,” Marquart said. “As soon as they pass it over there, we will do our best to get it on the calendar and voted on, on the House side.”
Marquart expressed frustration with the number of amendments added to some bills. “In my opinion, I would like to see things addressed one bill at a time,” he said. “They’re combining a bunch of bills when they are voted on. That is, to me, almost dangerous, because they put so many things on one bill, that there’s an opportunity for bad things to get on bills.”
Marquart does not see many bills that are pressing for the local area still out there. “This late in the game, it’s difficult to keep track of everything that’s going on,” he said.
Marquart expects several bills dealing with crime to be discussed in the final days of the session.
State Sen. Ben Brown, R-Washington, could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but, in a newsletter, he touted the success of some of the bills he filed, including Senate Bill 167. That bill, which allows medical examiner’s certificates for commercial driver’s licenses to be sent by mail, fax or email, passed the Senate Monday.