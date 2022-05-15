The possibility of Franklin County switching Congressional districts is leading to excitement and some confusion.
With a 6 p.m. Friday deadline looming to approve a new map, the state Senate voted 22-11 Thursday night to approve a map the House passed earlier in the week. According to the Associated Press, the Senate then ended its session, cutting off work on all other bills.
The agreed upon map still needs to be signed by Gov. Mike Parson. It also could face court challenges.
The map would likely keep Republicans’ 6-2 advantage over Democrats in Missouri’s Congressional delegation.
The plan would move Franklin County to the Second District, held by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, from the current Third District, held by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth. The district also would include parts of Warren, St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
Missouri was among the last states to enact U.S. House districts based on the 2020 Census results. According to AP, this was because Republicans who control both legislative chambers spent much of their session squabbling among themselves over how aggressively to draw districts to their advantage and which communities to divide while balancing the population among districts.
Strengthening Wagner’s district, previously considered the most competitive in Missouri, against Democratic gains was a priority among Republicans.
The new plan strengthens the Republican vote share in the Second District by 3 percentage points over the current districts, according to an analysis by legislative staff that focused on top-of-the-ticket election results from 2016-2020, AP reported.
Luetkemeyer’s office did not respond to The Missourian’s requests for comment Friday.
But Dustin Hill, a Middletown Marine Corps veteran who is challenging Luetkemeyer in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary, expressed disappointment in the possibility of Franklin County leaving the Third District. While he had not been able to review the possible changes to the districts, Hill has twice visited the county during his campaign.
“It’s pretty worrying, I really liked Franklin County,” he said.
But Hill added that his campaign is focused on issues that transcend counties and even states like inflation and federal spending.
State Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, who is challenging Wagner in the Second District, also could not be reached for comment.
Earlier in the week, Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, said that, while he would have preferred a map that gave Republicans a 7-1 advantage over Democrats, the map approved by the House is a much better alternative than a map approved in March by the Senate that would have split Franklin County between the Second and Third districts.
“I didn’t like that,” Simmons said Tuesday. “Rep. (Nate) Tate didn’t like that at all.”
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker also voiced his displeasure at the previous Senate map at a March commission meeting. But, Tuesday, Brinker said he was excited about the possibility of the House map being approved.
The new map improves the chances that someone from Franklin County could be elected to Congress at some point, Brinker said.
“I think it’s great for our county, great for our residents, and great for our future,” Brinker told The Missourian. “If we can get true, homegrown leadership that can potentially fill that seat from our local region, who understands the issues that we’re dealing with — the closer and tighter-knit these districts come, the better service that we get.”
With the Congressional map taking so long to pass, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has warned of local election authorities not having time to accurately adjust voting addresses before the Aug. 2 primaries. According to AP, that could lead to some voters being given the wrong ballot.
But Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said Friday that the county will be able to distribute accurate ballots because the county would be in one district, though a different one than before. Still, his office held off on some of its tasks while waiting to see which districts state and federal legislators ended up in.
Wagner said she was “excited to have the opportunity to earn the trust of Franklin County” voters.
“My conservative record and work to advance a pro-life, low-tax, and limited government agenda will fit in well with folks in Franklin County,” Wagner said. She said it was too soon to speculate if she would maintain an office in Washington, as Luetkemeyer has had an office here for many years.