For years, the red poppy, or Remembrance Poppy, has been a symbol of the lives lost to war since World War I. This is true especially in the allied nations of Great Britain, France, Belguim, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S.
Here in the U.S., the flower plays a big part in the history of Memorial Day. Across America, including in Washington, veterans groups and veteran-advoacy organizations will distribute poppies in exchange for a monetary donation.
Members of American Legion Post 218 will be keeping the tradition of the Remembrance Poppy alive by hosting the organization’s annual Poppy Days Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8. Those wishing to receive a poppy can make their donation at the following locations: Hillermann Nursery, Krakow Store, Wimpy’s and at the intersection of Fifth and Jefferson streets in Washington.
Money raised through the Poppy Days will be donated to Cedarcrest and Grandview veterans activity funds, Jefferson Barracks, St. James Veterans Home, Mexico Veterans Home, Fisher House and the Legacy Scholarship Fund, according to a press release from the legion.
In addition, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 218 members use funds to make lab robes, pillowcases, wheelchair caddies, catheter bag covers, dining vests and large blankets for veterans in homes.