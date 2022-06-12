DEFIANCE — If you’ve ever had an interest in trying out a shooting sport, a free event hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a safe and ideal opportunity.
MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance will hold a Learn to Shoot Open House event Tuesday, June 14 from 4-7 p.m. This will be a free event open to ages 9 and up. MDC will supply all firearms, targets, safety equipment and ammunition needed.
“Come join us anytime during the event and learn the basics of a wide variety of shooting disciplines from qualified MDC instructors,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manger Bryant Hertel. He also stressed that offering beginning shooters a chance to learn how to shoot safely is the most important aspect of the event.
The open house format will offer shooters flexibility in attending. Available instruction at four different shooting stations will include .22 caliber rifles, .22 handguns, shotguns, and archery. Each participant will start in the classroom, where they will sign in and receive a brief safety orientation. They will then receive a card to take to each shooting station. Shooters will get their cards punched at a station upon completing its shooting activity.
“This is a great opportunity for those who are interested in learning how to shoot and have questions but do not know how to get started,” Hertel said. No previous shooting experience or registration is required, added Hertel. It will also offer the chance to learn about educational programs the range offers.
The Busch Shooting Range is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.
