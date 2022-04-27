State's highway commission to release draft of Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan list in May
Driving on Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair may soon become easier and safer.
The Missouri State Highways and Transportation Commission is expected to release a draft of its annual State Transportation Improvement Program report in May. That draft will include which road projects the Missouri Department of Transportation will take on in 2023 as well as which ones it’s considering for the following five years.
Leaders and drivers throughout Franklin County are hoping that widening Highway 47 from Washington to St. Clair makes that list, and they’ve already received assurances from state officials that it’s in the running.
Linda Horn, communications director for MoDOT, said that the state commission will likely discuss this report at its May 4 meeting, release a draft soon after and finalize it in July. From there, it would go to the Federal Highway Administration, which would ensure the state agency is using federal funds appropriately. The projects outlined in that report would then be completed by MoDOT.
In November, MoDOT identified the stretch of Highway 47 as a high-priority project that could be completed within the next five years, according to previous Missourian reporting; it also specified that the project would likely be done in two phases.
Additionally, the project was included in a working draft of potential road and bridge projects MoDOT released online. That working draft listed the project as one that would likely be completed so long as State Bill 262, which created a motor fuel tax, is not repealed.
Local officials, including Presiding Franklin County Commissioner Tim Brinker, are optimistic about the prospects.
“I think anytime you get discussions to this level, it’s definitely leading to the downhill side of the hill,” Brinker said. “I think the chances are very, very good in terms of moving this project along.”
He acknowledged that it’s ultimately the state Highway and Transportation Commission’s decision to make, but noted the county’s role in advocating for it.
“It’s going to be their choice,” Brinker said. “But I can assure you they will hear our voice and know that we are serious about pursuing this.
“It’s one of our main thoroughfares north to south in our county,” he said. “I think it’s incredibly important.”
From April 2021 to Tuesday, four crashes involving 11 people were reported to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Highway 47 in Franklin County, according to the agency’s online crash records. Four of those people reportedly suffered “serious” injuries and seven had to be transported by ambulance or helicopter.
“We simply have to do this for safety,” Brinkersaid. “The volume dictates it. The crash statistics dictate it. And, by gosh, it’s what we pay for as taxpayers.”
City leaders in the municipalities along Highway 47 are similarly in favor of the project.
“It’s always been important for Washington to ensure that we can get people and goods moving in, out and around town,” said John Nilges, Washington’s city engineer and public works director. “I think would be a positive for the city.”
Don Stolberg, the St. Clair City Administrator said he’s “wholly in support” of the project.
“If you feel safe on a road, then you’re more apt to drive on it, and if you’re more apt to drive on it, you’ll be more apt to drive to places that are located on that road,” Stolberg said. “It would be great for the food service industry, for gas stations, for shopping and retail. And it would be great for people who want to move out to this area. As far as residential, there’s all kinds of areas that can be developed for residential and if they are located close to a widened Highway 47, that just provides safer and quicker access to (Interstate) 44.”