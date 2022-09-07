Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington.
“There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
Brinker was referring to the more than $1 million aesthetic lighting system, which was installed to “enhance the forms of the structure or provide a visual nighttime experience” to those on the bridge while also illuminating components underneath the bridge. While the new bridge, which cost $69.2 million, has been open to motorists for four years, the lighting component has never been turned over to the city or state due to a number of “malfunctions,” “errors,” and “glitches.”
“The lights have to go through a 15-day testing period where they operate how they are supposed to for 15 days. That hasn’t happened yet,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges. According to Nilges, due to the lighting issues the bridge has never been officially “completed” in the eyes of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“MoDOT is continuing to work with our contractor, our supplier and our programming to correct the remaining issues in an effort to get the lights up and running as expected,” said Tim Hellebusch, resident engineer with MoDOT. Hellebusch oversaw the construction of the bridge and the installation of the lights.
According to officials at Monday’s meeting, the bridge lighting issue remains in limbo as the lighting manufacturer and the lighting installer “point fingers at one another” as to who is to blame.
“I don’t think the general public is necessarily aware that there has been a problem, if they were I think they would be very frustrated,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb. “We are probably like any other taxpayer who is looking at this and left thinking where did all of that money go and what do we have to do show for it.”
According to MoDOT and the newspaper’s archives, the aesthetic lighting cost $1.3 million, which was partially paid for by the city of Washington and the governments of Franklin and Warren counties.
If — and when — the bridge lights operate for 15 days without issue then the bridge would be accepted, and ultimately paid for, by MoDOT. Then MoDOT would be responsible for the bridge lighting for a year, before turning the responsibility over to the city.
“I am very concerned about the city taking over an electronics system that has not been proven to ever work correctly by either the manufacturer or the contractor who installed them,” Lamb said.
According to information from MoDOT Area Engineer Stephen O’Connor, the contractor and the manufacturer will be working together to float a barge up river in the coming months in order to inspect the lighting and address issues with the lighting system.
“Transportation projects are getting done all over the country, and I don’t understand why this one is still not done,” Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting. “This should have been done a long time ago.”
Officials said frustrations have been growing for years. In June 2019, the city signaled they were ready to take control of the bridge lights, but those conversations stalled due to technology issues, according to The Missourian’s archives.
In March 2020, city officials said they were expecting a deal to be finalized that would include the city taking over “the sophisticated lighting.” That deal was scrapped after testing determined a voltage issue.
“If you can name it, it has been an issue on this lighting system,” Nilges said. He said he is especially worried about how the city will maintain the lights.
“Once that first light goes out, then the city will have to make a decision about what to do,” Nilges said. “Do we get a snooper truck to work on the light, do we contract with a barge company to float a barge up, or do we simply do nothing.”
He said the city does not have anyone on staff qualified to operate a snooper truck, a barge or even to work on the lighting system.
“There is a lot that could go wrong with the lights and there is a lot to think about regarding the upkeep,” Nilges said.
According to The Missourian’s archives and to city officials in 2022, when the design of the new bridge over the Missouri River was first purposed city officials were surprised to learn that the proposal did not include any lighting on the bridge.
“There was absolutely no lighting on the bridge, no lighting for the piers, for the girders, no enhancement lighting at all,” Nilges said. In 2013, a bridge committee was presented with options on the bridge pier and lighting design. According to the newspaper’s archives, the committee selected a “gothic” pier design, which features a pointed arch cut out of the center, with raised panels on each side. The raised panels are similar in shape to the Washington monument in Washington, D.C., and “fit Washington,” the committee said at that time.
“I think crossing the bridge the lights look very aesthetically pleasing,” Lamb said. “They certainly look nice when they work. It’s when they don’t work that’s the problem.”