The lawn care business has proved itself hardier than a fescue blend over the past few seasons.
Between staffing difficulties, inflationary cost increases and high demand, local mowing and landscaping companies have had to be flexible, but in return, some are reporting increased revenues.
“The worst part was the labor shortages," according to Tim Seener, general manager of Lowes Landscaping in Washington. “That caused us to lose some customers because we couldn’t keep up with demand.”
Lowes recently rebranded from Scheer Landscape Co. after owner Tim Scheer sold it to the Leasburg-based company owned by Erik Lowes in 2021. Seener said the company has been able to solidify a “good base crew” of about nine employees and he expects that number to continue to grow as demand stays high for services through next year.
Staffing has been a constant struggle for a job that has high physical demands, Seener said, and many times potential candidates fail to show up for scheduled interviews. “That’s happened to me numerous times in the last year, and then when I do get people they might work a week or two and then just quit coming in,” he said.
He said no-calling and no-showing is particularly common among younger applicants.
Julie Lopez, of Armando Lopez Lawn Care & Landscaping in Villa Ridge, said the business has had turnover too, although it has been able to consistently staff three crews this summer.
Andrew Harp, owner of Crosscut Lawn & Landscape, based in Washington, said one of the biggest hurdles, in addition to staffing, that he and others are facing is higher costs. He estimated his operating costs had gone up between 20 percent and 50 percent from last year, with one of the biggest costs being gasoline.
AAA estimates the average price per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline in St. Louis — $3.92 — is 65 cents higher than last year. Over the summer, gasoline prices were even higher.
The price of grass seed has gone up too, 95 percent, according to Seener.
Seener said because of the expected inflation, Lowes pre-bought fertilizer in the offseason. Lopez said her fertilizer cost had increased nearly 69 percent over last year, which means treatment costs go up for customers by a few dollars. She said customers were understanding when they were informed about the price increases before the season, and demand continued to grow.
Harp said landscapers’ longtime foe, weather, dampened profits a bit through the summer.
Over 93 percent of Missouri was abnormally dry before this week’s rain, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the drought has slowed the growth rates of lawns. Harp estimates his July revenue was cut in half by the dry conditions, forcing his crews to pivot to landscaping projects, for which demand was still high.
The jumbled supply chain has wreaked havoc on finding equipment parts too. Harp said earlier in the season he had to break down and buy new mowers after waiting a month for back-ordered parts for three sidelined machines.
Still, high demand drove increased revenue, which softened the impact of the unforeseen purchases.
“We added another crew and it ended up working out pretty well, but it’s kind of a pain when you got to go buy a $10,000 mower when you’ve got a perfectly good one sitting in your shop that just has a $500 part out that you can’t get a hold of,” Harp said.
Harp estimated Crosscut maintains about 200 properties per week and said he expects 2023 to be another season of strong demand and higher revenue. Founded in 2016, Crosscut has seen a significant increase in the volume of calls in the last two years, Harp said, adding he is just hoping a recession doesn’t stamp out discretionary spending.