Steve Puellmann and Evan Hey work on a landscaping job
Buy Now

Steve Puellman, left, and Evan Hey, with Crosscut Lawn & Landscape, install landscape edging, which marks the boundaries of a rock bed their crew was installing Oct. 10 at a property on Rock Crest Drive in Washington. Despite staffing difficulties and inflated costs, some local landscaping companies are reporting increased revenues. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The lawn care business has proved itself hardier than a fescue blend over the past few seasons.

Between staffing difficulties, inflationary cost increases and high demand, local mowing and landscaping companies have had to be flexible, but in return, some are reporting increased revenues.