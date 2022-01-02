The 2022 legislative session begins Wednesday, and Franklin County’s legislators are gearing up for another four and a half months of filing bills, debating and voting.
“The biggest thing we have starting into this year is the congressional redistricting,” said state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who serves as the senate pro tem and represents the state senate district 26, which encompasses all of Franklin County and parts of St. Louis County.
The Missouri General Assembly is responsible for determining the new U.S. congressional districts based on the most recent population numbers from the 2020 census. A bipartisan commission of private citizens and other state leaders is tasked with creating districts for the state House and state Senate.
“That’s going to be our focus,” Schatz, a Republican, said of the congressional districts. “We’re going to have to work diligently to get that done. And that will dominate the beginning of session.”
Another focus this session is getting the supplemental budget request finished, something the state does every year. This year it will be even more important because the Legislature will have to incorporate Medicaid expansion into the budget, something voters approved during an August 2020 election.
Besides that, Schatz anticipates a number of bills, regarding vaccine mandates, critical race theory and election laws to be a big deal this session.
“Those will have to work their way through the process,” Schatz said.
A big priority of Schatz’s last term was the successful effort to pass a gas tax increase. It was the first time the state’s gas tax was raised since 1996. However, many in his party criticized the tax, which raises the tax 2.5-cents annually for the next four years.
Bills have been filed to repeal the tax, including one by Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland. Schatz, however, said he isn’t worried about those efforts to repeal the tax.
Walsh is running for the U.S. House in Missouri’s Fourth District, a seat currently held by Vicky Hartzler, a Republican who is vying to be Missouri’s next U.S. senator — the same seat that Schatz is seeking.
“It’s not likely that we would go through a process where people voted for it last year that then they would go right around and turn around and repeal it,” Schatz said.
Infrastructure projects, including plans to widen Highway 47 in Franklin County, are on Schatz’s priority list.
He said raising the gas tax last year was vital to making sure Missouri has the money to complete such infrastructure projects.
On the House side, state Rep. John Simmons, a Republican, who represents part of Washington and a large portion of western Franklin County, said one of his priorities this session will be passing a voter ID law, a bill he’s filed multiple times.
In Missouri, a photo ID already is required to vote. However, for those who don’t have a photo ID, a utility bill with your name on it or a bank statement will work.
“I think that’s too weak of a system,” he said. Simmons wants to change the requirement so that only a photo ID can allow someone to vote.
Simmons also wants to address vaccine mandates and critical race theory.
Republican Nate Tate, who represents St. Clair and a large swath of southern Franklin County, said his two big priorities this year are microblading and fake IDs.
He said that microblading — a form of eyebrow cosmetics — can often leave people “scarred and marred.”
“Essentially it just needs to be classified as a tattoo and it’s not currently,” he said.
He also wants to crack down on fake IDs, which he said are coming in from China and getting increasingly realistic.
Rep. Dottie Bailey, a Republican who represents Pacific and a slice of western Franklin County, did not respond to requests from The Missourian for an interview.