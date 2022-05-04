Elected officials and candidates in Missouri gave their opinions on the draft opinion that indicates the majority of Supreme Court justices will vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
Republicans praised the possible decision, while criticizing the leak that made it public, while Democrats blasted the decision.
The comments below came from emailed statements or officials’ social media account:
Elected officials
Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth)
“We’ve lost more than 60 million lives since Roe v. Wade. That tragic decision is the epitome of legislating from the bench -— going against the lawmaking process specifically laid out in the Constitution. Justice Alito’s draft opinion not only restores the Constitutional rights of our citizens and the legislative process, it would give millions of children a chance to live the life God intended.”
State Sen. Dave Schatz R-Sullilvan
“If the leaked Roe v. Wade decision is accurate, Missouri will become one of the first states to end abortion. In 2019, as leader of the Missouri State Senate, our republican majority worked together to pass the strongest pro-life law in the country, which includes a trigger in the case of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
“The implications of the Heartbeat Bill could soon become a reality in Missouri, which would be a major victory in the pursuit of protecting innocent life in our state and nation. Until we have the final decision, we pray that our justices are not pressured by those who seek to undermine our democratic process.”
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley
“If this is the opinion of the Court, it will be one of the greatest opinions in Supreme Court history. It will save millions of lives.”
Attorney General Eric Schmitt
“I’m encouraged by the draft opinion & it’s consistent with the briefs we’ve submitted to the Court calling for Roe v Wade to be overturned. If Roe is overturned I’m prepared to immediately issue the opinion protecting the unborn in Missouri.”
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft
“Although this is one of the most egregious leaks in SCOTUS history, it could mean one of the most significant decisions in our lifetime.
“Ultimately, we will have to wait to read the final decision scheduled for release later this summer. I pray for our justices to protect life.”
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler R-Harrisonville
“This leak is outrageous & dangerous.
“I pray & remain hopeful #SCOTUS stays true to this potential decision, but this unprecedented, intentional leak is malicious & threatens the independence of our highest court.
“Our judicial system should never be intimidated by the woke Left.”
Other U.S. Senate candidates:
Eric Greitens, former Missouri Governor
“Those who leaked this Supreme Court draft opinion is trying to weaponize the court and turn the sacred institution into a political cudgel during the midterm elections. Life is precious and worthy of protection -— especially the unborn who are the most vulnerable. As governor of Missouri, I called the first ever pro-life special session because we had weak, establishment RINOS who refused to protect life and defend the sanctity of life. In spite of their efforts, we passed pro-life legislation that made Missouri the safest state in the country for the unborn. That ‘Missouri Miracle’ became the blueprint for other states to introduce their own legislation.”
Trudy Busch Valentine, Candidate for U.S. Senate
“I remember when Roe passed. It’s heartbreaking that the Supreme Court is now on the brink of repealing it. We need to codify Roe at the federal level immediately.”
Lucas Kunce, Candidate for U.S. Senate
“The same people in power who demanded we keep up our endless war in Afghanistan to ‘protect women and girls’ have been pushing laws that would put Americans in jail for getting an abortion. It’s Big Brother doublespeak. They are obsessed with controlling us. It’s sick.”