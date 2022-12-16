Law enforcement officials in Franklin County are warning people of the possibility of package thefts during this holiday season.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, his department has already received 40-plus reports of stolen packages and he expects that number to climb as the holidays inch closer.
“It is a sad situation that there are people out there stealing someone’s gift,” Pelton said. “People choose gifts that are unique and meaningful for a particular person and it is sad that after they went through the process of buying the gift, wrapping it and sending it that someone would just step in and steal it.”
Franklin County is not alone in its rash of package thefts by individuals dubbed by national media as “porch pirates.”
According to a report from Chicago-based C+R Research firm, nearly 1 in 7 Americans have been victims of porch pirates — and some more than once — during the year 2022. Meanwhile, an estimated one-third of all Americans know someone who has had a package stolen this year.
The research group also found that about half of all those who had a package stolen live in suburban or urban communities. Those who live in rural areas are least likely to fall victim to package theft, according to the firm.
While the sheriff’s department has received numerous reports of stolen packages, the Washington Police Department has not, according to department spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
“We’ve had a couple (of reports of stolen packages) since Thanksgiving,” Sitzes said.
“We’ve increased our patrols in residential neighborhoods to try and prevent this kind of thing from happening,” said Sitzes, who said that last year the city’s residents were hit with a flurry of porch thefts.
“Ultimately, those thefts were contributed to one person or to one group of people who were just cruising the different subdivisions and neighborhoods,” Sitzes said.
It is a similar situation in Union, where UPD Captain Rick Neace said they have not had any reports of package theft in the city this holiday season.
Both Pelton and Sitzes said there are things people can do to prevent porch pirates from striking.
“The best case scenario is that if you can’t be home and if you have a neighbor that you trust, that you ask them to get the package for you,” Pelton said. “The other thing that is really important is to make sure that if you have a camera on your doorbell that it is activated and that it faces your driveway. That way we can get a vehicle description.”
Sitzes said that the cameras are important to preventing the theft of packages. He said that residents should consider leaving special delivery instructions or consider having a package mailed to their place of employment.
Ultimately, Sitzes said that one of the best gifts that a neighbor can give their fellow Franklin County residents is to speak up if they see something that is odd or suspicious.
“We would much rather take a call and for it to be nothing, then to find out later that someone had several packages stolen. So if you see something, please say something,” Pelton said.
In addition to stolen packages, Pelton said his office has also fielded calls about stolen Christmas letters.
“We’ve taken reports about people going through entire mailboxes,” Pelton said. These individuals, Pelton said, will remove any and all letters that appear to be Christmas cards in hopes of finding cash, checks or gift cards inside the envelope.
“They leave the bills behind,” Pelton said. He encourages those who may be tempted to mail money to consider using electronic bank transfers or other technology rather than putting money in the mail.