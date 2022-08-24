Like countless other professions, area law enforcement agencies are experiencing staffing shortages.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said his department is down 11 staff members, including two road officers, eight officers at the Franklin County Jail and a new school resource officer for the Lonedell School District. He said many of the open jail positions were recently created after a deal with the U.S. Marshal Service to house up to 40 federal inmates awaiting trial.
“Our guys are working hard and we are experiencing being short staffed,” Pelton said. “Almost every agency is short-staffed just because there’s fewer people going into law enforcement.”
He said he attended the Missouri Sheriff’s Association’s training academy in Union this past weekend, and saw this firsthand.
“Years ago, we’d have 30 people in the class,” Pelton said. “And now we’ve got 13.”
He said he doesn’t think law enforcement is experiencing anything particularly unique. “I think that it’s important to point out that this is just like any other industry,” Pelton said. “The workforce is just not what it used to be.”
He encourages anyone interested in a law enforcement career to reach out. “The sheriff’s office is always looking for good people to be a part of that team,” he said.
Other Franklin County law enforcement agencies also are struggling with hiring.
Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes, public information officer for the Washington Police Department, said Washington is short three officers.
“We’ve been consistently short a minimum of two officers for the last four or five months,” Sitzes said.
He said the City Council approved a new officer in October and the department still hasn’t filled that position.
Sitzes said he thinks salary is the reason the department is struggling to hire. The Washington Police Department pays starting officers $51,838 annually. However, he said many departments in the St. Louis area, such as the St. Louis County Police Department, offer “one-to-one” pay scales, where experience at one department can transfer to a higher salary at another. The Washington Police Department doesn’t do this, he said. This means the department is finding itself hiring more officers from west of town than east, where there are higher-paying departments.
St. Clair Police Department Chief Mike Wirt said he normally has 10 officers on staff, but right now, he has eight. And that’s after he hired two officers who used to work at the Franklin County Jail. He said replacing officers who have left due to retirement or a career pivot has been a struggle.
“There was a time where I put an ad out for one position and I had 15 to 20 applicants,” Wirt said. “This time I didn’t get any.”
He said he plans to ask the Board of Aldermen for more funding to hire more officers in this year’s budget negotiations. However, he didn’t think pay was to blame for his staffing issues as St. Clair pays starting officers $50,048 annually, comparable to what nearby departments do.
The New Haven Police Department is facing similar issues.
Police Chief Chris Hammann said his department is short two full-time officers and two part-time officers. That’s a large portion of his department, he said, which has seven full-time and five part-time officers when fully staffed.
He described the department as “bare bones” at the moment. Right now, the department only has one officer on shift at a time.
He said low pay is to blame. The New Haven Police Department pays starting officers, $20.24 an hour, or $42,100 annually if the employee worked 40 hours a week for 52 weeks.
The Washington Police Department pays $51,838 annually and St. Clair Police Department pays $50,048 annually for starting police officers.
The New Haven Board of Aldermen, at Hammann’s request, recently eliminated the requirement that all officers live within New Haven city limits to help the department recruit officers. However, that was also due in part to the city’s lack of available housing, Hammann said.