When asked which of his sculptures was his favorite, artist Larry Pogue would reply, “That’s easy to answer — my next,” according to a brochure for the gallery he owned in Washington.
Pogue, who was known for his longtime work at East Central College, as well as public art displays in Franklin County and around the world, died Wednesday, March 23 at his home in Washington. He was 79.
Pogue was born in St. Louis and served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1964, before studying at Pittsburg State University in Kansas, where he received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 1967 and a master’s in printmaking and sculpture in 1968.
After a year teaching art at Miami High School in Oklahoma, Pogue became an instructor and chairman of the art department at East Central College in 1969, the year the college opened. He added curator of the college’s art gallery to his title in 1980, staying in that post until he retired from the college to focus on sculpting in 1997.
“One thing I’ll always remember about Larry is his passion for art, his passion for students,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said Thursday. “He cared deeply about his work here and nurturing the talent.”
Pogue helped the art program grow, Bauer said.
“He didn’t just see it grow to maturity, he was very much a part of it,” he said. “He was integral to the development of the college. To this day, one of the things that East Central is known for is great work in the fine and performing arts. And that happened because of the great faculty that we had in those programs, and Larry was very much an integral part of that.
“It is no overstatement to say East Central is what it is in large part because of the work of Larry and his peers,” Bauer said.
Among the students who had a successful career in art after learning from Pogue was Billyo O’Donnell, whose paintings have been displayed in galleries across the country.
“Larry Pogue is a giant in my mind, he’s the last of the great teachers,” O’Donnell, who studied under Pogue between 1974 and 1977, said Thursday. “He was just really special to a whole generation of artists that he taught and gave his life to.”
Pogue taught many others who became successful art educators themselves, with students going on to teach at the prestigious Savannah College of Art and Design and the University of Wisconsin, O’Donnell said.
“It didn’t end at college,” he said. “It went beyond that. He was always teaching and giving to all his students. He was just a rarity in today’s world.”
Pogue also was interested in teaching those who were not pursuing art as a career.
“Students who wouldn’t consider themselves artists but took his class and learned to appreciate art, he cared deeply about that as well,” Bauer said. “He took great pride in students who gained that kind of knowledge and appreciation.”
Though Pogue’s steel sculptures have been displayed as far away as Zurich, Switzerland, his public works in Franklin County and the surrounding area are well known. ECC is one of many local sites that displays Pogue’s artwork.
Most notably, Pogue donated nine sculptures to be displayed around Washington in 2017. According to Missourian archives, his work includes “Serendipity” at the Public Safety Building; “Orbit” at the All Abilities Playground entrance; “Oriental Symphony” inside the passenger depot at the Amtrak Station; “Homage to New Orleans” at Highway 100 and International Avenue; “Chariots of Fire” at Washington City Hall; “Missouri Fish” at the passenger depot in a landscaping bed; and “Migration and Milky Way,” which hangs on a Farmers’ Market pavilion wall visible from Front Street.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy recalls observing Pogue teaching while she was a student at ECC, waiting in Pogue’s studio for her carpool ride. She became reacquainted with him when she began dating her now-husband, fellow artist Gary Lucy.
“Over the years we’ve added more gardens and we’ve added more floral design,” Sandy Lucy said of Washington. “To have an art component really takes it to the next level. It bodes well for our community.”
Pogue’s work also is displayed at Mercy Hospital Washington, which features his “Tree of Life,” Mercy’s chemical dependency center in St. Louis, which has his 15-foot-tall stainless steel work “Mercy Birds” and at the Scenic Regional Library’s Union Branch.
Library director Steve Campbell said Thursday that Pogue’s metal sculpture, “Angel in the Sky I,” has helped him see the need for the library to be a place that displays art from local artists and collectors.
“We like to think of ourselves as a community center and a cultural center,” Campbell said.“I don’t think he even realized that he caused that to become a project of mine.”
Pogue is survived by Suzon Pogue, his wife of 57 years; and children Angela Love of St. Charles, Julie Breckenkamp of Washington and J.T. Pogue of Indio, California.
Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Oltmann Funeral Home Washington, with funeral services to follow.