Roads Closed

Work is continuing on the Highway 50 improvement project in Union, including some night construction.

Highway 50 will be closed to one lane going west from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the intersections with Highway 47 north and Oak Street on week days through at least Wednesday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

