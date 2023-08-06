Work is continuing on the Highway 50 improvement project in Union, including some night construction.
Highway 50 will be closed to one lane going west from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the intersections with Highway 47 north and Oak Street on week days through at least Wednesday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
Highway 50 will be narrowed to one lane going eastbound from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. those same days from Clearview Drive in Union to the intersection with Highway 47 north.
The project is part of improvements on Highway 50 from the intersection with Independence Drive in Union, 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south.
MoDOT is replacing concrete aprons connecting Highway 50 to roads and businesses. It also will replace the raised, paved asphalt shoulder along the highway with Americans with Disabilities Act accessible sidewalks.
K.J. Unnerstall Construction, of Washington, is the contractor on the $6.94 million project.
