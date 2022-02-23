Weeks ahead of the April 5 municipal election, the field of candidates in Washington grew a bit smaller Tuesday as one candidate suspended his campaign in Washington’s Second Ward.
“I am the type of person who either goes all in or does not go in at all. After talking it over this weekend with my wife, I made the decision that I couldn’t put in the time it would take for me to do a great job in this role,” said Steve Landing, who’s departure in the race clears the way for incumbent Mark Hidritch to be reelected. Hidritch has served on the council since 2010.
City officials said Tuesday that Landing’s name will still appear on the ballot, which already has been printed.
Landing said while this effort ended prior to election day, he will “probably” run again in the future.
“I am really interested in serving, but this ultimately felt like the wrong time for me,” Landing said.
In addition to the Second Ward council race, the city’s mayoral and ward-specific races will appear on the April 5 ballot.
The four candidates for mayor, in ballot order, are: First Ward Councilman Steve Sullentrup; former city council candidate Kari Klenke; Nathan Krausch, who ran for mayor in 2018; and James “Doug” Hagedorn, who served one term on the Washington School Board. The mayor serves a four-year term and receives a $12,000 annual salary.
The three candidates seeking the seat currently held by Sullentrup are Allan Behr, Brandon Rodriguez, and JR Jones.
In the Third Ward, five people have filed as candidates for the seat being vacated by Greg Skornia, who was elected in 2013 and is not running again. Those candidates are: Chad Briggs, Kevin Blackburn, Sara Scarborough, Haley Beste and Don Kluba.
In the Fourth Ward, three people have filed for the election, including incumbent Gretchen AuBuchon Pettet, who is being challenged for the seat she has held since 2018 by Michael Coulter and Mike Johns, who previously ran for council.
Incumbent city attorney Mark Piontek is unopposed in his reelection bid. He has served since 1988.
Voters wishing to participate in this election have until March 9 to register. Those needing to register to vote can do so in person with the Franklin County Clerk’s office in Union.