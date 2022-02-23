13 months later, Hoffmanns reflect on their investment in Augusta and what is coming next
Driving into Augusta a few years ago, David Hoffmann said the rural St. Charles community was a far cry from the town he remembered as a boy in the mid-1960s when he and his father, Harvey, would criss-cross the countryside collecting milk from various dairies.
“It was dying what I think people would say was a slow death, but it was certainly dying. There was only one business on Walnut Street and everything else was shuttered and closed. The buildings were in really, really bad disrepair,” Hoffmann said in a recent interview with The Missourian.
It’s been one year since The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced it planned to invest up to $150 million in the community by buying wineries and vineyards, building a new hotel and conference center, and opening multiple businesses.
The Missourian is marking the anniversary with a two-part series about the plan and the progress Hoffmann has made. The second story will run in The Missourian’s weekend edition.
Hoffmann said he hopes visitors to Augusta today have a much different perspective on the community that was recognized by the federal government in 1980 as the first designated American Viticultural Area in the country.
“It feels so special to see the town now. It truly looks alive,” said Hoffmann, who along with his wife, Jerri, now reside in St. Albans. The pair grew up in Washington.
Since the company’s announcement in January 2021, the Hoffmanns have renovated 51 buildings, including several downtown buildings, added a $1.5 million sculpture park, and opened several new businesses, including Hoffmann Gas, 225 Jackson St.; the Augusta Emporium, 5595 Walnut St.; Kickstand Augusta at the Katy Trail, 5533 Water St.; and a number of bed-and-breakfast properties.
Their company has purchased more than 25 properties in the Augusta area that span more than 700 acres.
The Hoffmanns said they hope to open at least one new business every six months.
“The trick with Augusta is recognizing that people are really coming for the wineries and that downtown is kind of an afterthought, so we don’t want to detract from the wineries,” Hoffmann said.
Augusta Town Board officials said they are already noticing the “Hoffmann effect” as sales tax receipts are “significantly higher” than projected.
“I think you have to give credit to the Hoffmanns for the increase,” Bob Hofer, Town Board chair, said after a recent meeting of the Augusta Planning and Zoning Commission.
Jerri Hoffmann is preparing to launch the Augusta Clothing Co., a boutique catering to women from their 30s to 60s, in March.
David Hoffmann said businesses like a gas station, coffee shop, the Emporium, the Augusta Clothing Co., art galleries, bicycle shop, florist, wedding dress boutique, a men’s clothing store, a novelty toy store, a real estate office, a furniture store, a hunting goods store, a gourmet cheese shop, a yoga studio and others will complement the wineries.
Ideally, he said, art galleries would bring in exhibits throughout the year. He also would like a bank to open a branch in Augusta.
“If these businesses bring in 20 more people to downtown Augusta a day then that is a win, a win for us and a win for Augusta,” Hoffmann said.
This kind of project isn’t new to the family. In addition to Augusta, the Hoffmann Family of Companies has played a pivotal role in downtown rejuvenation efforts in Avon, Colorado; Naples, Florida; and Winnetka, Illinois. In recent weeks the company announced it was making investments in the Mackinac Island in Michigan.
Across the communities, the Hoffmanns said they strive to either open or purchase an existing business each month.
Hoffmann said his family’s company now owns 41 waterfront properties on the famed Mackinac Island.
“These businesses are expensive, and they represent big, sophisticated transactions.”
Their Augusta project hits closer to home.
“I’m kind of nostalgic when it comes to Augusta,” David Hoffmann said. “This is the fourth downtown that we are working to restore, but I can honestly say that this one means more to us both.”
Jerri Hoffmann agreed, saying the couple’s “hearts are really in this one.”
Jerri and David are not the only family members who have developed strong emotional attachments to Augusta. Their son, Greg, who is the company’s CEO, has moved into the region from Chicago, with his wife and their four children.
“Every time he would come here for a visit, he would say to us that ‘There’s something about this place,” Jerri Hoffmann said of Greg, who heads the company’s real estate portfolio. “There is something about your hometown that gets into your blood and there is something special about it — it’s like the smell of the air is different, or the way the sun comes up, or just something that connects deep inside you. That’s how he feels about Augusta.”
They said their other son, Geoff, is equally committed to continuing his parents’ vision for Augusta and for Washington. He is the CEO of DHR International in Chicago.
The family company has announced its intention to open two large hotels in the Augusta region. Work is continuing on Chateau Hoffmann, a planned boutique hotel on the former Emmaus Home campus in nearby Marthasville. Construction work will begin soon on the planned Hoffmann Lodge & Spa, a 15,000-square-foot, 65-room hotel and conference center. The hotel is expected to open sometime in 2023.
The company also is in talks to purchase Mid-America Coaches in Washington, recently purchased NOA Medical and is continuing talks with the owners of the Missouri Meerschaum corn cob pipe factory and several other businesses in Washington, including an unnamed packaging company, a medical supply company, and others.
The Hoffmanns said they currently employ about 500 people in the Washington-Augusta region. Within the next five years, David Hoffman said he expects that number to surpass 2,000 employees — people whom he hopes to hire from within the local workforce and retain from business acquisitions.
In addition to the business deals, the Hoffmanns said they are committed to being involved community boosters in Augusta. They were the lead sponsor for the Plein Air Festival and donated $75,000 for new Christmas lights for the annual Christmas Walk.
“We wanted Augusta to look like something out of, you know, a Hallmark movie. That’s going to be our goal throughout the year,” Hoffmann said, adding that the company will soon be moving a number of Clydesdales to a pasture near Highway 94. Goats will be penned nearby.
“Augusta is a special place,” he said. “We want it to be a place where special memories are made.”