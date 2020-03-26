The Union Board of Aldermen is considering annexing 13.3 acres into the city for a new residential development.
The voluntary annexation is being requested by James and Christy Cooper of Harvest Valley Estates LLC. The project was part of a public hearing at the Monday, March 9, aldermen meeting. The property is located at 3999 Highway A, just north of where it changes from Washington Avenue.
A vote on the request will be taken at a later meeting.
The project is seeking an R-3 multiple family dwelling zoning designation, though officials said it would be a mix of duplexes and single family homes.
James Cooper plans to subdivide the property and build a road off the state-controlled section of Highway A into the development, said City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann. They don’t expect the project to impact traffic.
“It’s really not a large-scale development,” Zimmermann said.
No one from the public spoke on the development at the hearing.
James Cooper previously was approved to build duplexes at Main Street Heights, located south of W. Main Street and east of Independence Drive. Cooper told the planning and zoning commission at that time that the project would have roughly 11 duplexes with one-car garages and rent for $850 to $950 per month.