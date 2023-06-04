A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 Sunday afternoon sent a Lake Ozark resident to a St. Louis hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Bryon Hams, 72, of Ferguson, came to a stop in the left lane on Interstate 44 headed eastbound just west of mile marker 250.8. Collin Kessinger, 24, of Opdyke, Illinois, struck the rear end of Hams' 2015 Cheverolet Cruze.
Carl Frankenfield, 70, of Lake Ozark, attempted to avoid the collision when the front of his 2018 Harley Davidson struck the left rear end of Kessinger's 2022 Honda Civic causing Frankenfield to be ejected off his motorcycle.
Frankenfield, who was wearing a safety device, is in serious condition and was transported by Arch 6 to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it is unknown if Frankenfield was wearing a safety device.
Both Hams and Kessinger were wearing their seat belts and suffered moderate injuries.