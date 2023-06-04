siren.jpg

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 Sunday afternoon sent a Lake Ozark resident to a St. Louis hospital, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol reports that at 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, Bryon Hams, 72, of Ferguson, came to a stop in the left lane on Interstate 44 headed eastbound just west of mile marker 250.8. Collin Kessinger, 24, of Opdyke, Illinois, struck the rear end of Hams' 2015 Cheverolet Cruze.