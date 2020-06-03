One challenger won, while one incumbent easily held his position on the Union Board of Aldermen in the Tuesday, June 2, election. Also, a use tax on online purchases failed and Union R-XI School Board of Education members held their seats.
In the closest race in the city, Barbara E. Laberer, with 111 votes, defeated incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Bill Isgriggs, who had 94 votes. Ward 1 Alderman Robert “Bob” Schmuke, with 93 votes, won the day’s other competitive aldermanic election against Don Covington, who had 36 votes.
Despite not having a contested aldermanic election, Ward 4 had more people vote than any other ward. Unopposed newcomer Tom Strubberg got 206 of the 212 votes cast, with six votes for write-in candidates. In Ward 3, unopposed Alderman Paul Arand got 125 of 132 votes cast.
County Clerk Tim Baker is expected to make the results official Friday, June 5, and the new aldermen will be sworn in at the board’s Monday, June 8, meeting, City Administrator Russell Rost said.
Meanwhile, Proposition U, which would have added a 2-percent use tax on goods purchased online and in catalogues from companies with a physical presence outside of Missouri, failed. Prop U received 446 votes against and 282 in favor.
Union R-XI
Amy Katherine Hall led vote getters for three positions on the Union R-XI board, with 776 votes. Also being reelected were Aaron P. Bockhorst, who had 658 votes, and Dr. Virgil L. Weideman, with 581 votes.
Richard Andrew Morrow, who had 389 votes, was the only one of four candidates not elected to the school board.