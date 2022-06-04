A Labadie woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning along Highway 100 in Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, Carol J. Lambrechts, 67, of Chesterfield, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Highway 100 when she stopped and made an illegal U-turn on the highway. As her vehicle made the turn, a 2020 Harley-Davidson FLSL driven by Tobie M. Deslo, 48, of Labadie, struck the right side of the Lambrechts' truck.
Deslo, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur for treatment of her injuries. Transporting her to the hospital were personnel from Meramec EMS. Lambrechts, who was wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries at the scene.