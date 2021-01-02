Miranda Jean Everhart, 30, Labadie, is scheduled to go before Circuit Court Judge Craig E. Hellmann after the new year.
Everhart has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and the Class C felony of stealing more than $25,000.
Detective James Briggs of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said in a sworn statement that on Sept. 7, near Union, Everhart entered the victim’s property and removed property estimated to be worth $100,000.
According to court documents, two ExMark zero turner mowers, a John Deere 7600 tractor with an attached brush hog, an open cab John Deere tractor with an attached front loader, a John Deere gator, two utility carts, two Stihl weed eaters, a hedge trimmer and three Stihl leaf blowers were taken from the property.
Briggs said on Sept. 8 the sheriff’s office was contacted by an employee of Birch Creek Golf Course who located an ExMark zero-turn riding lawn mower at the entrance of the golf course. Investigators later identified it as the mower stolen from the property owner. During the investigation officers spoke with witnesses which lead them to the suspect.
In his statement Briggs said a large amount of the stolen property was discovered along the North and South Service Road, during a search of the victim’s property and the surrounding area.
Everhart was later located at a business near Pacific, Sept. 14, and the keys of the victim’s property and equipment were found in her possession.
During an interview with investigators, Everhart admitted to going to the property with a friend and removing the items from the property. She stated to investigators the stolen property was hidden along North and South Service Road until buyers could be found.
Everhart has a criminal history and prior charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault and stealing.
Shannon Lee Lane, 41, also was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and the Class C felony of stealing more than $25,000.
Investigators began to look for Lane and located him at a residence near Sullivan on Sept. 14.
When questioned, Lane reportedly told police that he admitted to going to the victim’s property with a friend and stealing the tractors, the lawn mowers, the gator, the utility carts, weed eaters, leaf blowers and hedge trimmer and hiding the items along the service roads.
Per court documents, Lane has a criminal history, including charges of resisting arrest, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and stealing.
Everhart’s arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse.
Lane has an arraignment scheduled for Feb. 16.
If Lane or Everhart are convicted of these charges, each could be sentenced to up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the stealing charge, and could also be sentenced to pay a fine of no more than $10,000, or a combination of imprisonment or monetary fine. On the burglary charge, both could be sentenced to one to seven years in the state prison or up to one year in the county jail, or ordered to pay a fine of up to $10,000.
Both Lane and Everhart are being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash-only bond.