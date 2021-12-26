After its Rush Island Energy Center was found to be in violation of federal clean air laws, energy company Ameren announced it is closing the coal power plant earlier than originally planned. Ameren’s Labadie Energy Center, however, is keeping its 2042 closure date.
“The decision to accelerate the retirement of the Rush Island Energy Center comes after carefully considering our legal, operational, and regulatory alternatives, as well as the impact on customer costs and system reliability,” Marty Lyons, Ameren Missouri chairman and president, said in a statement.
The announcement comes months after a ruling from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a decision that Ameren had violated the federal Clean Air Act at its Rush Island power plant. The case began after Ameren made major modifications that boosted Rush Island Energy Center’s output without obtaining proper permits.
That ruling left Ameren with two options: obtain a permit and install expensive pollution control equipment to meet the proper standards or shutter the power plant. It opted for the latter.
Rush Island Energy Center is now scheduled to close in 2024 — 15 years sooner than previously planned, the company announced. Ameren said it will release an analysis in early 2022, assessing how closing Rush Island will affect the reliability of the grid.
But as Jefferson County’s power plant closes, Franklin County’s coal power plant will remain open until 2042 under the company’s current plans.
When the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made its decision on Rush Island, it struck down a requirement that the Labadie Energy Center also be required to install pollution control equipment.
Emily Rau, with the Ameren Missouri communications department, confirmed in an email to The Missourian that Ameren’s decision to close the Rush Island Power Plant is not affecting the timetable for when the Labadie power plant will close.
“We can also confirm that there is no change in the retirement plans for Labadie,” she wrote. “That’s everything we have on the issue.”