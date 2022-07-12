A Labadie man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he shot another Labadie man in the arm.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reports that at 12:40 p.m. on July 11, deputies with his department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Highway 100 in Labadie after dispatchers received a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving on the scene, the deputies and paramedics found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The would later be classified as a non-life threatening injury.
According to a press release from the sheriff's department, the victim was able to identify the person who shot him as Kristopher Coleman. The two men apparently knew one another, but that they had got into a verbal argument. During the argument, Coleman pulled a gun and shot the man. The press release does not identify the victim.
Neighbors and the victim told deputies that Coleman left the scene in a 2018 black or grey colored Dodge Caravan. During the investigation, deputies learned that Coleman would likely be headed to Kentucky where he has family.
An arrest warrant for Coleman, 43, was issued. He was charged with one count of first-degree assault, a Class A felony, and one count of armed criminal action, an unclassified felony. His bond was set at $250,000 cash only.
Deputies contacted the Lexington, Ky., police department and requested assistance in locating the suspect. Investigators in Kentucky took Coleman into custody on Tuesday, July 12, after locating a vehicle that matched the physical description provided by the neighbors.