Todd Shepard, 48, of Labadie, was found guilty of statutory rape Wednesday.
A jury determined that in 2016, Shepard, who was 43 at the time, raped a girl who was then 15.
“The jury came back quickly,” said Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
Three women testified during the trial, Becker said. He declined to give additional details about the testimony.
The jury heard evidence that before Shepard raped the victim, he had given her methamphetamine at the Twisted Fish, a now-closed bar in Washington.
Becker said there were “elements of grooming going on here” and that Shepard “was not a stranger” to the victim.
The county prosecutor said it’s common for rapists to be acquainted with their victims.
“Parents everywhere need to be mindful of who their kids are hanging with,” he said. “Make sure the adults in their children’s life can be trusted.”
Becker wanted to commend the bravery of the women who testified. “It was a very, very difficult thing for them to endure, to have to relive everything that happened to them,” he said.
Becker said cases like these are important to promote confidence in the judicial system. “There are many victims who may be worried that if they come forward, they won’t be believed, or no one will be prosecuted, or it won’t matter,” Becker said. “This should send a message, hopefully, to them that the system does work.”
Representing the state in this case was Matthew Houston, Franklin County’s assistant prosecuting attorney. Shepard was represented by Daniel Briegel and Mary Zastrow-Hiatt.
The crime was investigated by Sgt. James Briggs of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 11. Shepard could be sentenced to up to 7 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.