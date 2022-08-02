Kyle Marquart has defeated incumbent John Simmons in the primary race to represent Washington and northern Franklin County in the Missouri House of Representatives.
He also defeated fellow challenger Anthony Campbell. Marquart received 3,332 votes to Simmons’ 3,164 and Campbell’s 366. That gave Marquart 48.56 percent of the vote compared to Simmons' 46.1 percent and Campbell's 5.3 percent.
Because there is no Democrat running in the general election, Marquart is now the effective representative-elect for House District 109. The district, which was redrawn during the 2020 redistricting process, covers the northern third of Franklin County including Washington, Pacific and New Haven.
“I want to thank everyone for the support they have shown me and the trust they’ve shown me in this election,” Marquart said. “I’d also like to thank John for his service.”
Marquart is a retired Missouri Highway Patrolman and a Washington native. On the campaign trail, he told The Missourian he wanted to bring “common sense” to Jefferson City and push back against the “extremes” going on in politics right now.
In his 33 years with the highway patrol, he served as the designated director of the Division of Drug and Crime Control, with the Criminal Investigative Bureau and in the Patrol Records Division. He said he often worked with legislative issues in the highway patrol.
He will spend the next few months preparing to take office.
“I’m not going to be trying to move mountains initially,” he said. “I’m just wanting to move the needle in the direction of normalcy.”
During the campaign, he stressed budgetary issues as a priority for him.
Marquart said his favorite moments of the campaign were going door-to-door speaking with voters.
“I’m very happy with the campaign I ran,” Marquart said. “I want to thank John for making it a clean, fair, honest campaign.”
He said he'd tell Simmons' supporters the same thing he'd tell any of his other constituents: "If it's a good idea, I don't care where it comes from."
Simmons has held the seat since 2018. His notable actions as a representative included sponsoring a voting reform bill — House Bill 1878 — that passed the Legislature and was signed into law in June and being involved in the passage of Missouri's trigger ban of abortion that went into affect immediately after the overturning of Roe V. Wade.
The Missourian was unable to reach Simmons or Campbell Tuesday night at the time of this article's publishing.