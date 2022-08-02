Kyle Marquart has defeated incumbent John Simmons in the primary race to represent Washington and northern Franklin County in the Missouri House of Representatives.

He also defeated fellow challenger Anthony Campbell. Marquart received 3,332 votes to Simmons’ 3,164 and Campbell’s 366. That gave Marquart 48.56 percent of the vote compared to Simmons' 46.1 percent and Campbell's 5.3 percent.

