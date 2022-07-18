Two of Missouri’s top Democratic candidates in the primary race for U.S. Senate — Lucas Kunce and Spencer Toder — have fashioned themselves as populists fighting for everyday Missourians against corporate interests, while a third top contender — Trudy Busch Valentine — has done little public campaigning.
There has been limited polling for the Democratic primary, but the most recent poll showed Kunce leading the 11-person race. Other candidates on the ballot are Lewis Rolen, Gena Ross, Carla Coffee Wright, Josh Shipp, Jewel Kelly, Clarence Taylor, Pat Kelly and Ronald William Harris.
Kunce, of Independence, said his upbringing and 13 years of service in the Marine Corps are central to why he decided to run.
“I don’t think that, in this country, you should have to live paycheck to paycheck or one disaster from bankruptcy if you put your head down and work hard,” Kunce said. “And I feel like the people in charge, they don’t get that. They don’t realize that that’s how so many of us live.”
He said when he was a child, his family struggled financially because of medical bills after his sister was born with a heart condition that required open-heart surgery.
“When we went bankrupt, everybody in that town, in that neighborhood who didn’t have any more money than us, they took care of us,” he said. “And so I wanted to join the Marine Corps to honor what they did. Then I watched our country spend $6.4 trillion, supposedly nation-building in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
On the campaign trail, Kunce is advocating a “Marshall Plan for the Midwest,” which would redirect federal spending from foreign nation-building toward investing in and rebuilding infrastructure in the American Midwest. The Marshall Plan, also known as the European Recovery Program, refers to the U.S. effort to rebuild Western Europe following World War II.
Toder, who splits his time between his family’s farm in Leslie and St. Louis County, said he’s tried to campaign differently than most politicians.
“When you start running for office, people told me, ‘You’ll be spending 35 to 40 hours a week doing ‘call time’ and just asking people for money,’” Toder said. “I asked how many votes am I gonna need to win the primary, and they said up to 200,000, potentially. But if I’m only calling 5,000 people over and over, I’m never gonna have some time to talk to anyone else. So we took a different approach, which is, ‘How many people’s lives can we impact in a year?’”
To do this, Toder and his team identified over 10,000 Missourians who are eligible for Medicaid but weren’t enrolled and helped them enroll. He’s done something similar with the federal child tax credit program for 600 families. He raised over $50,000 for Afghan refugees and fed more than 200 veterans experiencing homelessness for Thanksgiving.
“Everything we’re doing is really community-oriented,” he said. “Instead of focusing on raising money, we’re focusing on how do we best spend money to help people. And I think that that’s different than anything I’ve seen in politics thus far.”
On the specific issues, the two agree on a lot. Both Kunce and Toder said they wanted to abolish the filibuster and codify Roe v. Wade to protect the right to an abortion. Both support gun rights, but Toder wants to see a ban on assault rifles, while Kunce wants to raise the age limit and expand background checks for gun-buyers.
In regards to local issues, both candidates said they’d support additional funding for Amtrak, which operates rail service in Washington. Both candidates wanted to move away from coal power plants like the one in Labadie and more toward renewable energy with a focus on bringing jobs for Missourians.
Both turned down corporate donations.
Busch Valentine declined to be interviewed by The Missourian, instead providing an emailed statement: “I’m running for the U.S. Senate to put politics aside, put people first, and bring the heart of a nurse to Washington (D.C.).”
According to federal campaign finance records from March, Kunce has received more than $3.3 million in donations and has more than $900,000 of cash on hand. For comparison, Toder has raised $425,000 and has $14,250 cash on hand. Busch Valentine reported $894 in donated funds as of the last report filed by her campaign. The next round of campaign finance records were due July 15.
The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary election has passed. Absentee voting for the primary election is ongoing. To request an absentee ballot, voters must contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. July 20.