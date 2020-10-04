Dan Kuenzel of Washington was recently elected to the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council Board of Directors.
Kuenzel began his volunteer service to corn farmers Oct. 1. He is one of 14 farmers elected from across the state to the board who work together on market development, research and education.
“As growers, if we don’t pay attention and participate in what’s going on in the agriculture industry, the decisions made today could impact generations years from now,” Kuenzel said. “I have always tried to keep focused on Missouri and Mississippi River issues, but Missouri Corn is involved in every aspect of Missouri agriculture. It’s exciting to play a role in growing corn demand on a larger playing field that includes exports and ethanol.”
Kuenzel replaces Greg Schneider of Warrenton on the board. He will be nominated to the Missouri Corn Growers Association Board at the organization’s annual meeting in January.