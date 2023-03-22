Alex Fees from KSDK

Officials with East Central College have announced that Alex Fees, a journalist with KSDK in St. Louis, will be the commencement speaker at this year's graduation ceremony. 

 Contributed Photo.

East Central College has announced that “Today in St. Louis” journalist Alex Fees, an ECC graduate, will address the class of 2023 at the college’s Saturday, May 13, commencement ceremony.

Fees, who originally is from Union, attended ECC from 1982-84, graduating with an associate of arts degree in journalism. Prior to that, he graduated from Union High School in 1982.