After more than 100 years of family farming and four generations of ownership, a majority of the Koch Family Farm was sold at auction Wednesday.
Four of the five Koch siblings, who are approaching their 60s and 70s, put their pieces of the farm, just over 85 acres south of Highway 100 and east of Highway 47, up for auction at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Washington. The sale, which had about 50 people in attendance, was conducted by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate.
“It hasn’t really set in yet,” Rita Scheib, one of the siblings, said about the sale of the property, which has been owned by the family since 1884.
Her brother Tom Koch described the feeling as “bittersweet.”
Their brother Roger Koch and his wife, Doris, did not put their piece of the family farm up for sale, opting instead to set up Koch Family Farms LLC on their portion of the land, where they plan to continue farming. Roger Koch and seven of his family members, including his wife, children and grandchildren, came to the auction wearing T-shirts embroidered with the phrase, “Save the family farms.” Emotions ran high as grandchildren cried while watching the sale.
“It’s our heritage,” Roger Koch said Wednesday morning. “I want to keep it as long as I can.”
At the auction, he told bidders that his family would be interested in renting the neighboring land to farm if the buyers were willing.
The properties sold in six parcels, and buyers bid an amount they were willing to pay per acre. In each round, successful bidders chose which tract they wanted to purchase. The final bids must still be accepted by the owners before the purchase is final. Here are the results of the auction:
• Tract 1, which is 2.98 acres, received a bid of $74,500, or $25,000 per acre. This tract lies north along Bierker Road. Along with tracts 2 and 3, it is just south of the Villas at Weber Farms residential subdivision.
• Tract 2, which is 10.13 acres, sold for $405,200, or $40,000 per acre. This tract also lies north along Bierker Road and sits between tracts 1 and 3.
• Tract 3, which is 25.82 acres, received a bid of $929,520, or $36,000 per acre. This tract runs up to Rabbit Trail Drive on one end and runs along Bierker Road on another end, offering the potential for residential or commercial development. It also has a creek running through it from south to north.
• Tract 4, which is 14.29 acres, received a bid of $314,380, or $22,000 per acre. The creek also runs through this tract. Additionally, the tract includes a livestock barn.
• Tract 5, which is 5.22 acres, sold for $161,820, or $31,000 per acre. The Koch Homestead — a two-story, four-bedroom, two-bath house featuring a full basement, central air and the original hardwood floors and stonework — sits on this tract.
• Tract 6, which is 26.72 acres, sold for $668,000, or $25,000 per acre. The tract includes a single-story, ranch-style, three-bedroom, two-bath brick home that has a renter who would like to stay. The tenant will retain possession of the home for at least 60 days after closing, during which he will pay rent to the buyer.
In total, the family was offered $2,553,420 for the property. The family has accepted the bids for tracts 2, 5 and 6 and said they’d make decisions on the other three within the next week.
“I think it went well,” said auctioneer Mike Williams. “Certainly well attended, and there was active bidding.”
“I think it brought what we talked about with the family and more,” said Chas Wheeler, auctioneer and owner of Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate.
Jeb Maciejewski purchased Tract 1 and said he was happy with the price he got, but it “could always be lower, though.” He said he is considering a residential development on the property.
The Mayer family purchased Tract 6 but declined to say what they planned to do with it.