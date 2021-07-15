The annual Washington Father Seisi Council Knights of Columbus picnic is back this weekend for its 54th year, and the hosts have gobs of fun planned for attendees.
Activities for the free event ranging from volleyball to concerts to fried chicken dinners will be held Friday through Sunday on the KC Hall grounds in Washington at 1121 Columbus Lane.
The picnic kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when the men’s softball tournament begins. The tourney will run every day through Sunday’s championship game.
Friday will have open air music from 7-11 p.m.
Saturday is when most of the festivities are planned. The Knights have tournament brackets packed full of teams for horseshoes and four-person sand volleyball, starting at 9 a.m., and a free bounce house will be on site for the kids.
Later Saturday night, local band The GreyBeards will play a set from 7-11 p.m. The band has played in the KC Lounge before for other small events, and the Knights said they are excited to welcome the band back. The GreyBeards play a mix of cover songs from old-school rock ‘n’ roll to classic country.
Spots for softball, volleyball, and horseshoes are all full, but those whose names weren’t high enough on the waiting lists to play in the competitions can get competitive at Sunday’s cornhole tournament. Sign up starts at noon at the KC Pavilion, and cash prizes will be awarded to the winner. The first bags will be tossed at 1 p.m., and participants are asked to bring their own partner and bags. The sand volleyball tournament for six-person teams is also Sunday. A concession stand with hot food and cold drinks will be available during every event.
Sunday’s usual fried chicken and barbecued pork steak dinners will be served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Picnickers can dine in, carry out or drive thru.