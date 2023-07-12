Knights of Columbus Father Seisl Council #1121 will host their annual picnic this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 14 to 16.
The event will be held at the Knights of Columbus grounds, 1121 Columbus Lane, Washington, and will feature a concession stand serving burgers, hot dogs and chicken strips, as well as a co-ed sand volleyball tournament, men’s softball tournament and horseshoe tournament. A free bounce house for kids will be available all weekend.
