The 2022 Franklin County Fair kicked off Thursday with the crowning of a new fair queen.
Ashley Knibb, a homeschool graduate who took part in Union High School’s FFA program, was selected out of three candidates. She now plans to take part in the queen contest at the Missouri State Fair in August in Sedalia.
“I’m, honestly, humbled to be queen,” Knibb, 18, said after the ceremony. “I was not expecting it. I’m very grateful to represent our community this summer at the Missouri State Fair.”
Knibb, of Union, helped her candidacy by raising more than $46,000 for the Cuba-based Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center.
“It’s a church organization,” she said. “All I can say is that good people were generous. They came to me and generously gave out of the goodness of their heart.”
Knibb, who also represented Jeffriesburg 4-H Club, is the daughter of Jeff and Roxanne Knibb. She is a student at St. Louis Community College and plans to pursue a doctorate to become a nurse anesthetist.
During the question and answer part of the event, Knibb disputed that FFA and 4-H are just “farm clubs.” She pointed to inspiring statements made by her FFA chapter’s president, as well as the 4-H Pledge: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking; My heart to greater loyalty; My hands to larger service; and My health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”
“Those words are powerful, and when members say those words, every month at each meeting, and take those to heart and put them into practice in their community, that can change the world,” she said. “So that is a whole lot more than a farm club.”
In all, 50,052 items were collected by the three candidates, with each dollar, food donation or piece of clothing counting as an item. Other organizations assisted were the Union Food Pantry, Saint Vincent’s Closet, Franklin County Foster Closet, Lonedell School Backpack Program and the Lonedell and St. Clair Blessing Boxes.
Madalyn Kandlbinder, 17, was named first runner-up. The rising Union High senior garnered 27 sponsors. She plans to major in radiation oncology and also cheer in college.
With only three contestants, Emily Bailey, 18, was named both second runner-up and Miss Congeniality. She is a St. Clair High graduate who plans to major in animal science at East Central College and, eventually, earn a degree in equine nutrition.
“We certainly did not have a lack of quality, if we did have a lack of quantity,” said Dave Hileman, the longtime extension official, who served as host for the event.
Lillian Gildehaus, who was named fair queen in 2021, presented the contestants with crowns and sashes.
The fair continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Union Fair Grounds, 530 Clark Avenue.
Among the activities slated for Saturday are several livestock shows, including the swine show, which starts at 10 a.m.; the dairy cattle show at noon; the bucket calf show at 2 p.m.; and the beef cattle show at 4 p.m.
Other activities include carnival rides; a cornhole tournament; a semi-truck pull; and a truck and tractor pull. On Sunday, the 4-H Archery contest is at 11 a.m., and the baby contest starts at 4 p.m. Registration for the baby contest begins at 3:30 p.m. Also at 3:30 p.m. is the Kent Kundert Memorial Field Class Tractor Pull.
Single-day tickets cost $25 for Friday and Saturday and $20 Sunday for people between the ages of 16-64. Tickets are $15 for children ages 5-16 and seniors 65 and older each day.