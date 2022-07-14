As the Hoffmann Family of Companies prepares to launch its passenger cruise yacht, Miss Augusta, from a private dock at Klondike Park, the adjacent public boat ramp is getting $2.5 million from the state for upgrades.
Pending final approval, the state grant will be used to extend water, sewer and electric lines to Klondike Park’s existing public boat ramp and add a debris deflector to protect the dock, according to a July 5 press release from St. Charles County.
Michael Hurlbert, director of community development for St. Charles County and the staff liaison to the St. Charles County Port Authority Association, said the goal is to turn the public boat ramp at Klondike Park into a full river terminal. Earlier this summer, the funding plan received a recommendation from the Missouri Port Authority Association, which is comprised of the 17 port authorities across the state that helps divvy out state funding for port projects.
The grant will be voted on at the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its Aug. 3 meeting, and most recommendations from the port authority association are approved by the transportation commission, Hurlbert said.
Adjacent to the proposed river terminal is the future site of a private boat dock where the Hoffmann Family of Companies is planning to dock Miss Augusta. The 105-foot Skipperliner yacht is expected to launch its cruises from Klondike Park in late August or early September, the company said. Miss Augusta is currently operating out of the Yacht Club of St. Louis in St. Charles.
Miss Augusta is part of the Hoffmann Family of Companies’ proposed $150 million tourism development for Augusta and the surrounding area that it hopes will rival Napa Valley. As part of that enterprise, the company has bought dozens of properties in the Augusta and Washington region, including four wineries — Augusta Winery, Mount Pleasant Estates, Montelle Winery and Balducci Vineyards — several businesses, including the Augusta Emporium general store and Kickstand Augusta bike shop and Schulte’s Bakery and Hillermann Nursery in Washington.
The company also plans to build a 15,000-square-foot, 65-room hotel and conference center in southwestern St. Charles County and an 18-room boutique hotel in southern Warren County.
Hurlbert said the grant from the state for the creation of a river terminal at Klondike Park will be “critical” for boat operations and benefit the park as a whole.
“It’s not just about the boat dock,” Hurlbert said, adding that the infrastructure to be built can be used for myraid things at the park. “The extension of water and sewer can lead to all sorts of different things in the future. I don’t know if they have anything planned now, but the parks department likes that they have the option in the future,” for additions like more bathrooms and better lighting.
The Missouri Port Authority Association also gave preliminary approval for an additional $1 million to be spent to rehabilitate the river terminal near the Lewis and Clark Boathouse and Museum in St. Charles city.
“St. Charles County has more water frontage than any other county in Missouri — 104 miles,” said St. Charles County Councilman Mike Elam in a press release. “Enhancing that aspect of our county is a positive thing for our parks, for tourism, for businesses and economic development as a whole.”