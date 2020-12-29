Additional Candidates File For City, School Board Seats
More Franklin County residents added their names to ballots in upcoming city council and school board elections. The elections are scheduled for April 6, 2021, but they could be rescheduled due to COVID-19. The deadline for candidates to file is Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. The voter registration deadline is March 10. Absentee voting will begin Feb. 23.
Those filing for office must present identification — such as a voter ID card, driver’s license or birth certificate — and submit a Form 5120 affidavit of tax payments.
Washington
In the Washington City Council, one seat from each of the four wards is up for grabs. Kari Klenke, of the 1000 block of Caroline Drive, will run against incumbent Mark Wessels for the Ward 2 seat, which represents portions of the city east from St. Francis Borgia Cemetery to Franklin Avenue to the area south of Highway 100, including the Phoenix Center Park and Phoenix Shopping Center.
The only other two candidates as of press time are incumbents Joe Holtmeier, Ward 4, which includes the downtown Washington area stretching westward from Jefferson Street to West Fifth Street and north from Busch Creek to the Missouri River, and Jeff Patke, Ward 3, which includes the area west of Franklin Avenue toward West Fifth Street.
As of Tuesday morning, no one had entered the race for the Ward 1 seat currently occupied by Nick Obermark.
Those interested in seeking a seat on the city council must meet certain criteria, which are outlined in the city’s ordinances, including: being at least 21 years old, a citizen of the U.S. and resident of the city for at least one year prior to the election. Candidates also must be residents of their respective wards for six months prior to the election.
Interested candidates can sign their declaration of candidacy at Washington City Hall, 405 Jefferson St.
Union
On the ballot in Union are four aldermanic positions. Joining Christian A. Dunn, who is running for the Ward 3 seat, and incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Robert “Bob” Marquart, who had both filed for candidacy by press time last week, are incumbents Ward 1 Alderman Brian Pickard, of the 200 block of West Park; Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetebier, of the 600 block of East Main Street; and Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin, of the 600 block of Arrowhead.
Also on the ballot in Union is the municipal judge position held by A. David Arand, who has filed for re-election.
Union voters also will see a proposition on their April ballot to eliminate the city’s tax collector position. With the position’s responsibilities removed and Franklin County collecting city taxes, Union has been paying the city collector $1 a year since 2009 but can only eliminate the position with a vote of city residents.
Candidates may file with the city clerk’s office at 10 E. Locust St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. for the last days of filing.
St. Clair
Three additional candidates — all incumbents — have thrown their names in for elections in St. Clair. Ward 1 Alderman Arthur Viehland, of the 1200 block of North Main Street; Ward 2 Alderman Jamie Frossard, of the 1200 block of Cynthia Lane; and Municipal Judge A. David Arand, of Hoffert Street in Union, all filed for re-election.
Ward 2 Alderman Amanda Sikes is running for mayor, and Michael Wirt, who serves as the appointed chief of police and city marshal, is seeking election to a full term.
Pacific
Incumbent Gregg Rahn, of the 2000 block of Glen View Drive, is seeking re-election to his seat representing Ward 1. He joins the following candidates, Scott Melies and Andrew Whiteman for city marshal; Ryan Schaecher and Jerry Eversmeyer for the Ward 2 aldermanic seat; and incumbent Andrew Nemeth for the Ward 3 seat.
Sullivan
Six people have filed for elections in Sullivan as of press time. Mayor Dennis Watz, of the 1400 block of Hughes Ford Road, and Municipal Judge Dan Leslie, of the 400 block of Quail Point in Labadie, are both seeking another term. Sarah Steinback, of the 300 block of Edgewood, is hoping to be elected city collector as incumbent Judy McPherson is retiring.
Incumbents Ward 1 Alderman Tony Wessler, of the 500 block of East Avenue, and Ward 3 Alderman Robert “Bobby” Maupin, of the 700 block of Crawford Circle, are vying for re-election. Also running for a vacant Ward 2 seat is Kecia Philpot, of the 400 block of George Street.
School Boards
In the Washington School District race, John Freitag, district president, and Kevin Blackburn, district director, remain the only two candidates to have filed.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Union R-XI School District incumbents Christy L. Eads and Matthew W. Borgmann have both filed for re-election. Attempts to reach the district were unsuccessful Tuesday.
The St. Clair R-XIII School District has had at least one candidate file, incumbent board member Craig Licklider. The district is on school break and could not be reached at press time.
In the Meramec Valley R-III School District in Pacific, Dave String joined fellow incumbent Mary Clasby-Agee on the ballot.
Joining the New Haven School District’s incumbent Treasurer Diane Gerling is incumbent President James Eggers. The Sullivan School District election has had two candidates file so far — incumbent President Shannon Johanning and Treasurer Tracy Ward.
At press time, no one had filed for open board terms in the Spring Bluff R-XV District. School offices for Franklin County R-II and Strain-Japan R-XVI could not be reached due to the schools being on winter break. A message left at the Lonedell R-14 School District had not been returned by press time.
Candidates interested in running for school board must file at the appropriate district central office.