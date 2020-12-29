Sherri Klekamp is Washington’s new city clerk, following a unanimous vote Monday by the Washington City Council.
Klekamp takes the place of Mary Trentmann, who retired earlier this month after 24 years in the position.
Klekamp, 45, a Washington native, is a graduate of Washington High School and Hickey College in St. Louis, where she earned her associate degree in business. She resides in Union with her husband, Daryl, and 9-year-old daughter, Sophia.
In August of 2016 she began working for Washington as the city’s executive assistant. In February of 2017 she was promoted to the post of deputy city clerk and executive secretary.
Prior to working for the city of Washington, she was employed by the city of Ellisville.
“I really like municipal government and helping people,” Klekamp told The Missourian. “I am excited to help the residents, make this city an even better place to live and help the city continue to grow and be strong.”
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy praised Klekamp when making the announcement, saying “We all think she would be an asset to our city as our city clerk.”
As she begins her tenure as city clerk, Klekamp said she hopes she can be a role model for others, especially for daughter Sophia. “I want to show her that working hard pays off and is rewarded.”
City Administrator Darren Lamb told The Missourian the position was opened internally in November, and Klekamp was the only applicant for the job. He said Klekamp has been training for the city clerk position for three years, adding she is close to completing her certification classes through Missouri State University in conjunction with the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association.
“Sherri is a dependable team player who we are confident will rise to the challenge of the position of city clerk,” Lamb said. “We feel she is the best person for the position, and we look forward to watching her grow with her new responsibilities.”