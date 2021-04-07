Another event grounded by the pandemic in 2020 is back in Union.
Kite Fest, which debuted in 2019 and was canceled last year, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway.
Free and open to the public, the event will feature kite-flying demonstrations from the Gateway Kite Club, and 150 kite-making kits will be available at the kids corner on a first-come, first-served basis.
“If people want to make those on site, they can,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at a recent park advisory board meeting. The demonstrations will be held on field 5 to allow for social distancing.
People also will be able to bring their own kites from home.
After only having the event once, it was important for it to return after a year off, Pohlmann said. “Once you stop doing things, it’s really hard to get them going back up again,” he said.
Gateway Kite Club officials could not be reached for comment, but the club has been around for more than 30 years, according to its Facebook page at GatewayKites. Its membership is open to anyone interested in kites.
Along with the 2019 Union Kite Fest, the club has taken part in events in recent years in Chesterfield; Manchester; Collinsville, Illinois; and Huntington Beach, California.
Kite Fest will be moved to Sunday, April 11, in case of rain. As of Monday, the forecast for Saturday called for a slight chance of rain with winds 10-15 mph.
“We hope that the weather works with us,” Pohlmann said.