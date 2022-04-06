Union’s Kite Fest is becoming a spring tradition. The event is scheduled to return for a third time Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway.
The event was first held in 2019 as part of the Franklin County Bicentennial. But Kite Fest was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Wanting to make sure it wasn’t forgotten, Kite Fest returned in 2021. But rain pushed the event back from its original scheduled date. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said about 10 people typically flew kites at a given time.
“It was not a lot of stuff going on and not a lot of people,” he said.
Organizers are hoping for a larger turnout this year.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is encouraging people to come by and pick up a free kit to make a kite at home to fly at Kite Fest, Pohlmann said.
“It’s a fun project for a family to make,” he said. “And then get up there and experiment with their craft.
“If they take them home, they can really personalize that kite,” he said.
The city wants to avoid an “assembly line” of kites like it did the first time Kite Fest was held in 2019, Pohlmann said. “That was awesome but crazy,” he said.
People are encouraged to pick up the free kite kits at the parks department offices at 500 E. Locust St. Any leftover kits will be available at Kite Fest.
Attendees also can bring their own kites to fly.
The Gateway Kite Club of St. Louis also is expected to be on hand for demonstrations at 1 p.m. Pohlmann said he expects them to fly on the large baseball field, while the general public will fly kites near the soccer concession stands.
“Sometimes when they’re trying to get that big kite up they need a lot of area, and we don’t want them to cross paths with a novice kite flyer,” he said.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to attend. “Even adults,” Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. “Everybody.”