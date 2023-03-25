A St. Louis organization’s involvement in Union’s fourth annual Kite Fest is still unclear, but officials say the event will go on.
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the fields at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway.
In past years, the Gateway Kite Club of St. Louis has held kite demonstrations on the large baseball field, while the public could fly kites on the soccer fields. But Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said it was uncertain if the kite club would make it in 2023.
“That organization’s in the process of trying to see how many members can attend the event,” Pohlmann said Monday. “The organization is attempting to participate, but it will be based on how many are available.”
No vendors or food trucks are lined up for the event, Pohlmann said.
The Gateway Kite Club has had fewer participants at each of the last three Kite Fests, Pohlmann said at the March 2 meeting of the Union Park Advisory Board.
“It’s just gotten smaller every year,” Pohlmann said of the kite club’s participation. “The same with the building of the kites.”
The city will not provide kits for participants to build their own kites this year. Pohlmann said that should the Gateway Kite Club not attend, the event will go forward as a chance for families to fly kites together.
“Let’s just go fly a kite and do whatever you want,” board President Suzy Curnutte said.
Despite issues with getting kite club members to take part, families have shown strong attendance at past events, Pohlmann said.
While Pohlmann said there are no city ordinances limiting the flying of kites in the park outside of Kite Fest, it is special when numerous people come together to fly them.
Veterans Memorial Park is typically a great place to fly kites, Pohlmann said.
“It’s all dependent on how much wind you can get,” he said. “Veterans is actually really good, because it’s always windy out there.”
Kite Fest was first held in 2019 as part of the Franklin County Bicentennial. But the event was canceled at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Wanting to make sure it wasn’t forgotten, the city brought back Kite Fest in 2021. But rain pushed the event back from its original scheduled date.