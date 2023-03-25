Vicky Spies flies a kite
Buy Now

Vicky Spies flies a kite Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Park in Union. This was the third year Kite Fest was held in Union.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

A St. Louis organization’s involvement in Union’s fourth annual Kite Fest is still unclear, but officials say the event will go on.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the fields at Veterans Memorial Park, 600 Progress Parkway.

Tags