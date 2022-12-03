A Union girl is making her name in pedal tractor pull competitions.
Zella Kissinger, 7, won first place at the National Pedal Pull competition at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. She won the 7-year-old girls competition with a pull of 33 feet in the Sept. 24 event.
“I like how it is super fun, and how you can win and get trophies,” said Kissinger, a second grader at Prairie Dell Elementary School.
And Zella has been winning some big trophies.
Kissinger followed her two older brothers into pedal tractor pull, her mother, Rebecca Kissinger said. Each started around age 5. In pedal tractor pulls, children sit on a pedal tractor and pull a weighted sled as far as they can.
“She started out doing it locally at fairs, the (Immaculate Conception) festival or Founders Day, things like that,” Rebecca Kissinger noted. “She would always win, beat all the boys.”
They all started at the home of a friend who was involved in pedal tractor pull, Rebecca Kissinger explained.
“They would all get on the tractor, and she just excelled at it,” she said.
While the national competition had both boys and girls events, the local ones were coed competitions. But that didn’t stop Zella Kissinger.
“She always takes the cake,” her mom said.
Zella’s brothers, Henry Kissinger and Everett Kissinger, have also found success in pedal tractor pull, both qualifying for state competition, which was held Aug. 21 at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Zella won her age group at state, while Everett finished fifth and Henry finished sixth.
“We got first at state and thought, ‘Well shoot, how many people can say that?’ ” Rebecca Kissinger said. “We qualified for South Dakota and thought, ‘the lord has blessed us to be able to go, so why not?’”
They went into the event, sponsored by the National Pedal Pullers Association, with no idea what the competition would be like.
“We just thought it would be something cool,” Rebecca Kissinger said. “How many people can say I qualified and went to nationals? And then she ended up getting first place.”
Zella Kissinger bested more than 20 competitors from states including Minnesota, Wisconsin and South Dakota. “I felt excited that I won,” Zella Kissinger said.
Though the national competition was against girls, Zella still loves to beat boys.
“It feels like I can do anything way better than boys,” she added.