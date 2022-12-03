Pedal champ

Zella Kissinger, left, poses with her trophy at the National Pedal Pull in South Dakota.

 Submitted photo

A Union girl is making her name in pedal tractor pull competitions.

Zella Kissinger, 7, won first place at the National Pedal Pull competition at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota. She won the 7-year-old girls competition with a pull of 33 feet in the Sept. 24 event.

