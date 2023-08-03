A man who participated in the murder of a St. Clair woman more than three decades ago was sentenced Thursday for his role in the crime.
Franklin County Presiding Judge Craig Hellmann sentenced Kirby R. King, 67, of Gray Summit, to 10 years in prison.
King pleaded guilty June 2 to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the death of Karla Jane Delcour, who was 22 years old at the time of her death in 1987. Hellmann sentenced King to seven years on the manslaughter charge and three years on the felonious restraint charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.
“This family waited 36 years for you to admit your guilt,” Hellmann told King at the sentencing hearing. “They waited 36 years to hear the truth.”
Delcour was killed June 21, 1987, at a home off of Iron Hill Road in Union. Her body had decomposed for about two days before being found at the end of a short dirt road near Stanton, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Following Delcour’s death, investigators initially interviewed nearly 200 people, including King, but did not have enough evidence at the time to charge him. Leads in the case eventually dried up, and the case went cold.
“It was a matter of people, after all these years, that finally came forward and gave us information, who were afraid to before when this happened,” said Tom Yoder, a Cold Case Squad investigator, former St. Clair police chief from 1990 to 2006, and a detective with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at the time of Delcour’s death.
“He was on our radar shortly after this happened, but we couldn’t get anybody to talk about it,” Yoder said of King.
In 2018, however, the sheriff’s department Cold Case Unit reopened the case. Investigators ultimately traveled as far as Texas and Arizona to reinterview suspects and witnesses — including King, who was interviewed in Texas. King was charged in 2019 in connection with Delcour’s death by strangulation.
King admitted at the hearing Thursday to tying up Delcour “and tying her ankles and stuff up.” Pressed by Hellmann, King also admitted to holding Delcour down while an accomplice, Karl Crumbaker, sodomized her with a pistol and violently raped her. That admission came after King initially said he disagreed with some of the statements in a Sentencing Assessment Report.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker argued that while others may have been involved in Delcour’s death, King was the one who retrieved the piece of ligature used to tie up and then strangle Delcour.
“He wasn’t just there watching,” Becker said. “He contributed materially, he held her down, he got the weapon that was ultimately used to kill her.”
Defense Attorney Steven Waterkotte noted at the sentencing that King has been married for 26 years and is a longtime Franklin County resident.
“At the end of the day, Kirby is a pretty simple guy. This is somebody who goes to work and comes home to his family. He has six grandkids, nine great-grandkids, who are his pride and joy. Most weekends you’ll find him on the lake fishing with his great-grandkids,” Waterkotte said.
“I’m sorry for interrupting you, but all of this is a luxury that Karla Delcour never had,” Judge Hellmann interjected.
In his remarks at the hearing, King apologized to the Delcour family.
“I want to say sorry to Ms. Delcour and family for the loss of your daughter. What happened to her was beyond tragic. I am sorry for all the years you lost out on with your daughter. I pray for you all daily, I really do,” he said.
King also said he is not an evil person.
“I am 67 years old. I’m not in the best of health. I just pray and hope that I have a chance to see my family as a free man,” he said.
Waterkotte echoed King’s statements about his age and health issues.
“The sentence this court imposes could very well be a death sentence,” he said. “We hope that that’s not the case.”
In his closing remarks, Becker responded to Waterkotte’s comments about the value King places on his family life, contrasting his situation with Delcour’s.
“Obviously, there’s no children or grandchildren here to be affected by this, because she was snuffed out in the prime of her life,” Becker said.
As to why King should still serve prison time, despite committing his crimes so long ago, Becker argued it was important to send a message to victims’ families, to law enforcement and to those who may have information they haven’t disclosed that could break a cold case.
“And at the end of the day, sometimes people just get what’s coming to them,” Becker said.
“While we can never erase the pain caused by this heinous act of violence, we hope that Karla’s family can take solace in knowing that the suspect will be held accountable for his actions,” Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement Thursday.
