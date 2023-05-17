St Louis Prosecutor

FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses in St. Louis. Gardner announced Thursday, May 4, that she would resign from her position. The embattled prosecutor's last day in office will be June 1. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who this month announced she would resign effective June 1, said Tuesday she is leaving office immediately, ending a turbulent tenure marked by frequent criticism, especially from Missouri's Republican leaders.

The sudden announcement created confusion about who is running the prosecutor's office in Missouri's second-largest city. A statement from Gardner’s office said she has been working with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on the transition so his office can take over city cases “to prioritize public safety.”