After eight years away, the return of Union’s Kids Fishing Derby is being hailed as a success.
“I did this event when I was a kid,” said Greg Pehle, who brought his 3-year-old grandson, Layne Pehle, to the event Saturday at Union’s City Lake. “It’s good for kids.”
The returned event drew 28 kids, plus adult family members.
No one with the city is sure how long the fishing derby has been held, but they agree it’s been a long time. “It goes back a lot of years,” Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said. “I’ve been here for 20, and we were doing it when I started.”
Among the lessons kids learn at the derby are fishing etiquette, like not to walk in front of others while they are fishing, Greg Pehle said.
“It’s a way to feed themselves and also learn about nature and the responsibilities that go with that,” he said of fishing. “If we don’t do it responsibly, we won’t have the habitat. The resource will be gone.”
Layne Pehle ended up catching more fish than any other participant during the two-hour event Saturday morning, according to the Union Parks and Recreation Department. He received a fishing pole as a prize.
Another child, Vincent Schreck, caught the largest fish, a 9 1/2-inch catfish, and received a new tackle box.
But no one went home empty-handed. All participants got a coupon for a free burger at McDonald’s.
The last city-sponsored fishing derby was held in 2014. Breeden said the city stopped holding it because of competition from other events. “Then the Moose Lodge and different organizations started doing one, so I, kind of, backed off,” she said. “But this year I felt, let’s try it again.”
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said the department is constantly seeing what it can do to make an impact in the community.
“I’m not really sure why it discontinued, I just know that we have a really great facility there in the City Lake,” he said. “And we’re just looking for things to get families out in the park and enjoying life.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked the 4-acre City Lake with 2,000 trout in November 2021, something it does every year. People who fish for the trout cannot use live bait and must catch and release trout for three months, until Feb. 1, when people can start taking trout home.
By this time of year, the trout are expected to either be caught or dying out because of the increasing water temperature in the lake, Pohlmann said. But MDC also does assessments that have determined the populations of fish like bass and bluegill in City Lake are self-sustaining and do not need to be stocked at this time.
Improving fish habitat was a large part of the work done in City Lake, in partnership with MDC, according to previous Missourian reporting. The lake reopened in 2017 after the dam was rebuilt following leakage.
MDC allowed vegetation to grow in parts of the lake to allow for habitat for young fish, called fingerlings.