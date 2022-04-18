Olivia Edwards had been walking to Washington’s Phoenix Park nearly every day to check on the progress of the new playground construction.
“It was really cool to see them build it,” said Edwards, 10, who was one of the first children to race into the playground that was officially opened to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, April 12.
Within minutes, Edwards said she had already explored the seven new slides, the jungle gym, the carousel and a rock climbing wall. She wasn’t alone.
Lucas Apprill, 10, made a beeline for the carousel once the playground opened. A self-professed lover of things that spin, he said the Phoenix Park playground was sorely needed in the neighborhood. Phoenix Park is the only Washington park located south of Highway 100 and until Tuesday it did not have any playground equipment.
“We already come here a lot, but we will probably be here every day now,” Apprill said. “This is awesome.”
The new playground equipment, which was financed by Washington’s half-cent capital improvement sales tax, cost $277,000. Initially slated to be constructed in 2026, city officials bumped up the construction timeline after receiving higher-than-expected sales tax revenue, Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said.
Lacey Apprill, 12, said the new playground, especially the carousel, was “pretty cool.”
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who made this park possible. I am really going to enjoy it,” she said.
The new playground has a minimum lifespan of 25 years, according to Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
“There wasn’t really much for the kids to do (at Phoenix Park), so this playground adds a whole new aspect, a whole new feature to this park,” Dunker said.
Phoenix Park, which spans 20 acres, opened to residents in 2012. It is the third-largest park in Washington’s park system, trailing only the Miller-Post Nature Reserve, a 67-acre park that features a 2-mile walking trail and the Busch Creek Disc Golf Course, a 30-acre park that opened in 2019.
Lions Lake, Main Park and the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds are each individual parks, though city officials have said many people think of them as one park.
The new playground was not only getting rave reviews from kids, but from adults as well.
Rachel Allender, of rural Washington, said she was a child when the park opened in 2012. She said the new playground, which has equipment for kids ages 2-12, is “awesome.”
“I was already telling people about the new equipment and how awesome it is,” Allender said. “I think a lot of people, especially people who live on this side of town, are going to really enjoy having a playground so close to home.”
While construction of the playground is complete, Dunker said the city will still be adding a permanent four-foot-tall fence and rerouting a portion of the Richard F. Stratman Trail in the coming weeks. Dunker said the flagpole and monument to Bob Perkins, Washington’s first parks and recreation director, were relocated to make room for the trail’s new path. The rock monument remains in Phoenix Park and the flagpole will be rebuilt once the trail project is complete.
Stratman, a former Washington mayor, was instrumental in creating the Phoenix Park, according to Joe Vernaci, the developer behind the Phoenix Center shopping centers who donated the ground for the park.
“I really want to thank Joe (Vernaci) for what he did for the city,” said Stratman, who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and the subsequent trail dedication on Tuesday. “Joe took a chance and doing what he did takes courage.”
Edwards said she hopes to be playing on the new equipment for years to come. “I’d tell anyone that they should come and check it out,” said Edwards, who was making a mental checklist of recommendations for her friends on what piece of equipment they should try.
“I think my friend Ria would really like the twisty slide, but Kate likes to climb so I think she would like the jungle gym the most,” Edwards said. “I think this is all so cool.”