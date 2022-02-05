Offering affordable prices and service with a smile, Washington Middle School buddies Ian Mueller, 13, Ryder Hillermann, 13, and Austin Hellmann, 12, traversed the streets of Washington Wednesday and Thursday shoveling neighbors’ sidewalks and driveways during their first two snow-induced days off school.
“We’re making pretty good bucks,” said Mueller, as the trio shoveled a driveway on Rand Street on Thursday. The three boys said together they made about $80 Wednesday for doing five driveways.
The boys had a lot of raw material to work with as snow accumulations for Washington totaled 11.5 inches over the course of the two days, according to weather officials.
With so much snow accumulation, Washington officials said crews worked around the clock Thursday to get roadways cleared in the city by Friday morning. Crews were expected to begin “hauling snow away from the downtown business district Friday night into Saturday morning,” according to an announcement from the city.
Filled with snowball fights, building snowmen and sledding, snow days are a classic childhood experience but with the rise of Zoom and other virtual learning tools, there were fears the snow day would melt into the past. In preparation for the storm, some Missouri school districts issued statements asserting that they believed that snow days should be fun, not used as virtual learning.
“It is our belief that kids need to be kids and this includes enjoying a snow day off every now and then,” said Rod Hamlett, superintendent of Silex School District, a rural Lincoln County district. The district called off classes Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Closer to Franklin County, that sentiment rang true as administrators for Washington, Union R-XI, St. Clair R-XIII and New Haven canceled classes and postponed after-school events on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday,
Meanwhile, students at Meramec Valley R-III School District and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School attended video classes Wednesday, saving them from having to make days up at the end of the year. Borgia Principal Pam Tholen said the high school had a day of “eLearning” Wednesday, then canceled school Thursday and Friday to keep the block schedule even.
Dr. Ketina Armstrong, director of communications at Meramec Valley, said teachers were able to plan ahead for virtual learning, so classes on Wednesday and Thursday were taken online. She said the decision not to cancel entirely was influenced by the district’s decision to close Jan. 24-25 because of increased student and staff cases of COVID-19. The week ended with a traditional snow day Friday.
“In our community there is that continuation of enjoying a snow day and having a day home to enjoy family, to enjoy the snow, to enjoy what historically has been a snow day,” said Dr. Jennifer Kephart, superintendent of the Washington School District. She said the district, in accordance with Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) guidance, builds six additional days into the school schedule so, in the event the district has to cancel classes for inclement weather, the days can easily be made up. If the district doesn’t need one or more of those days, it can just remove them from the calendar.
Kephart said DESE stipulates that school districts dedicate six days to learning virtually before school districts start adding days on to the end of the year.
Ryleigh Collico, a student at Washington West Elementary School, said she is happy that her school gave her a true snow day. She spent part of the day Thursday throwing snow balls at her brother, Ethan, in the family’s yard near State Street in Washington.
Her sister, Aubrey, 5, who attends the Washington Early Learning Center, also was happy to have the day off school.
The children’s dad, Zach Collico, who got the day off from a tool and die shop in Union, said it is fun to watch his kids playing in the snow.