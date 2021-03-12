After years without one, the Union Parks and Recreation Department is considering bringing back its summer day camp.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann recently informed the city’s park advisory board that he is looking into bringing back the camp, as well as a program called Just 4 Kids, which he described as a combination day camp and nursery for toddlers and preschool-aged children.
“The summer camp would be from 8 to 4:30 with a morning care and an afternoon care,” Pohlmann said. “It would be for school-age kids. It would just be a summer camp to have for daycare, basically, for families who work and the kids are outside of school.”
It’s been at least five years since Union had a summer camp, Pohlmann said. But it was once popular with families in town.
“It’s something that would be consistent with our mission and vision for the parks department,” he said. “I think that there is a need for it in our community. I think that it benefits families and kids in a high number of ways.”
Just 4 Kids would involve kids being watched in one- to three-hour shifts while parents took part in other activities, including those sponsored by the parks department. The program was popular at one time, he said. “When I was a kid, 34 years ago, it was called Little People’s Playtime.”
Pohlmann is researching how much it will cost parents and how much it will cost the city.
Although Pohlmann would like to include the programs in the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, which starts in July, the city is unlikely to have the summer camp before 2022. Just 4 Kids could start in October 2021.
“I wouldn’t have time to build it and get the staffing and personnel this year,” he said of the summer camp.